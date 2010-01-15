NAMM 2010: Peavey unveils the Butcher guitar amp head

PRESS RELEASE: Peavey proudly announces the new Butcher guitar amplifier, a 100-watt, all-tube head that specializes in innovative versatility and timeless, brutal British tone.

The Butcher is a two-channel amplifier with five 12AX7 preamp tubes and four EL34 power amp tubes. Both the Clean and Crunch channels feature independent three-band EQ, plus master volume and preamp gain controls so guitarists can adjust the interplay between the preamp and power amp on each channel for an array of gain possibilities.

Both channels include a separate, footswitchable gain boost, while the Crunch channel also has a six-way attack selector that adjusts the low-end attack of the amplifier—a handy feature that helps match the head to various speaker enclosures.

The master section widens the range of possibilities with two footswitchable master volumes, so players can set one as a default and use the second as a solo boost; a patented Presence control that boosts the extreme high frequencies, giving the amp extra cut; and high and low gain inputs.

On the rear panel, the built-in Peavey MSDI microphone-simulated XLR direct interface eliminates the need for miking by allowing users to send the amp's signal directly to a recording device or mixing console. Additional controls include a line out with level control; active effects loop with send and return level control; impedance selector; half-power switch; and a tube bias adjustment jack.

Features

Two independent channels, Clean and Crunch

100 watts into 16, 8 or 4 ohms

Half-power switch drops the output to 50 watts

4 x EL34 power amp tubes

5 x 12AX7 preamp tubes

Three-band EQ on each channel

Global Presence

Two Master Volume controls

Global Master Volume Boost with switch and level control

Six-way Attack control on Crunch channel

Pre-gain Boost switch on both channels

Built-in MSDI microphone-simulated direct XLR output

Line out with level control

Active effects loop with send and return level control

Tube bias adjustments on back panel

Four-button footswitch included

Made in the U.S.A.

For more information, visit Peavey's official site

Information taken from official press release

