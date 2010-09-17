Jimi Hendrix on MusicRadar

Saturday 18 September is the 40th anniversary of the tragic death of Jimi Hendrix. Much more than just the man who is widely regarded to be the greatest electric guitarist of all time, James Marshall Hendrix was a sonic explorer, an outrageous performer and a cultural force. And if a cooler individual has ever picked up an instrument and stepped onstage… well, we've never seen them.

This week on MusicRadar, in celebration of Jimi's 27 short years on the planet, we are revisiting some of our most popular Hendrix features and tutorials, alongside brand new interviews with some of the world's greatest players. And they are all in here in one place for your viewing pleasure...

So, without further ado, it's time for us to move over, and let Jimi take over MusicRadar. First up, Your ultimate Jimi Hendrix top 10 revealed!