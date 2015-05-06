The 30 greatest blues guitarists of all time

From Delta trailblazers to electric masters, this is a countdown of the 30 best blues guitarists of all time as chosen by you. So sit back, grab your diddly bow and prepare to be humbled...



Regarded by many as the father of Texas blues, much about Jefferson's life, including his date of birth, cause of death and even the degree of his blindness, is disputed.

However, between 1926 and his death in 1929, Jefferson definitely recorded around 100 tracks for Paramount Records, a few of which were issued under the pseudonym Deacon L J Bates. Notable cover versions of Jefferson's songs include The Beatles' take on Matchbox Blues (via Carl Perkins), and Bob Dylan's See That My Grave Is Kept Clean, which featured on his 1962 debut album.

Listen: Blind Lemon Jefferson - Black Snake Moan