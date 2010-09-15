Kenny Wayne Shepherd's top 10 Jimi Hendrix songs of all time

"Jimi Hendrix was instrumental in making me refuse to see any boundaries in my music. He gave me permission to try anything I wanted to try. Because that's what he did: there was no limit to his inventiveness. His canvas stretched across the sky.

"As a performer, he got me out of my little box on stage. When I started doing shows, I used to burn a hole on stage - that's how much I didn't move around. But then I watched Jimi and I realized that the stage was another part of the art. Jimi got me to move on stage, probably much in the same way that Prince or Michael Jackson learned their moves from James Brown.

“Above all, the man was a masterful songwriter. So here they are, in descending order, my 10 favorites. If you check these out, you’ll definitely want to listen to the rest.”

First up: Catfish Blues