Joe Satriani's top 10 Jimi Hendrix songs of all time

"Jimi Hendrix's music means everything to me. In fact, I consider it to be a fundamental part of my DNA. His guitar playing was brilliant, thrilling and revolutionary in just about every way you can imagine. Beyond that, there was his stunning ability to compose, record and produce music that has truly stood the test of time.

"Here are ten Hendrix songs for the curious at heart to check out. If you're already a fan, you'll no doubt know many or all of these fabulous tracks. If you're just getting into the man's work, consider these an introduction of sorts, complete with commentary from yours truly, a dedicated Hendrix disciple."

First up: Villanova Junction