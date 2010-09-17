Your ultimate Jimi Hendrix top 10 revealed!

To round off our week of Jimi love, we asked you to nominate your favourite Hendrix tracks to contribute to the ultimate Jimi Hendrix top 10, as voted for by users of the MusicRadar site and our Facebook and Twitter followers.

So, without further ado, straight in at number 10, one of the songs that makes Jimi an undisputed legend of blues guitar...

You said:

Trevor Smith: "When Jimi played the blues, he was not only channelling the greats, but setting the bar for those that followed."

Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Red House