Your ultimate Jimi Hendrix top 10 revealed!
Red House
To round off our week of Jimi love, we asked you to nominate your favourite Hendrix tracks to contribute to the ultimate Jimi Hendrix top 10, as voted for by users of the MusicRadar site and our Facebook and Twitter followers.
So, without further ado, straight in at number 10, one of the songs that makes Jimi an undisputed legend of blues guitar...
You said:
Trevor Smith: "When Jimi played the blues, he was not only channelling the greats, but setting the bar for those that followed."
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Red House
May This Be Love
You said:
Noe Gold: “May This Be Love because it's so introspective and thoughtful.”
Hasse Lundström: “May this be love for the ancient beauty of it. Feels like walking in a medieval market, full of sound and life.”
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - May This Be Love
Third Stone From The Sun
You said:
Tabazan: "Third Stone From The Sun because he nicked the riff from Coronation Street :)"
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Third Stone From The Sun
Foxy Lady
You said:
Dave McBride: "One of rock's most sexually-charged performers in full flight. Sexy, but crucially not sexist!"
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Foxy Lady
Spanish Castle Magic
You said:
Paul Price: "Not for the first time, Jimi takes the listener's hand and embarks on a psycho-sexual voyage into the unknown. What a legend."
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Spanish Castle Magic
All Along The Watchtower
You said:
Ian Walker: “Although it's not an original, got to go with All Along the Watchtower. He took a good song and made it fantastic!!!”
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - All Along The Watchtower
Machine Gun
You said:
Simon Grant: "Political, but ultimately transcendental. Imagine what could have been. RIP Jimi."
Listen: Band Of Gypsys - Machine Gun
Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
You said:
Greg Rowland: “Voodoo Child (Slight Return) Perfectly shows his mastery of the wah pedal.”
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Voodoo Child (Slight Return)
Little Wing
You said:
Colin Murray: “Little Wing. That intro is the greatest 30 seconds of guitar playing ever.”
Listen: The Jimi Hendrix Experience - Little Wing
Bold As Love
Ladies and gentlemen, here is your winner... surely one of the most beautiful songs ever recorded, and the piece of music you voted as Jimi's finest...
You said:
Francisco Burguete: “Bold as Love. It has the best lyrics, and it’s more than just a guitar song, it’s a greaaat song.”