7 great musical Christmas gifts for kids

It’s common to hear parents moaning that, once the presents have been ripped open on Christmas day, the children are more interested in playing with the packaging than the toys contained within it.

It’s easy to see why: paper makes a nice noise when it’s scrunched or ripped up; boxes can be turned into drum kits; and the thrill of popping a sheet of bubble wrap never really goes away.

Here’s a thought, though: if you buy musical presents that are more interesting than their wrapping, kids will reject the rubbish in favour of the gifts.

We’ve gathered together some of the best musical Christmas gifts for kids in 2012, so your little terrors can beat, bash, shake, strum and blow their way through the holidays without harming anything other than your ears and sanity.