NAMM 2020 VIDEO: Can you build Korg’s Nu:Tekt OD-S overdrive pedal in less than 45 minutes?

NAMM 2020 : Korg reckons that its new Nu:Tekt OD-S Overdrive kit is easy to build and can be put together in less than 45 minutes, but is that really the case?

We tested the claim on the NAMM Show floor, and to add a bit of extra spice, MusicRadar’s very own Rob ‘Clubber’ Laing was pitched against former staffer and treacherous turncoat Michael Astley-Brown, now working for our sister site Guitar World.

Who could build their pedal quickest and win the day? Watch the video above to find out.