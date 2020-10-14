Grab a last-minute Prime Day bargain on these LaCie external HDDs

The ubiquitous LaCie external hard drives with their iconic orange, rugged chassis' have taken a big hit in the price department for Prime Day and here's your chance to grab a last-minute bargain before they all sell out.
On offer are the 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 5TB variations, but we're afraid that our US readers will only be able to to buy the 4TB as all the others have sold out in your territory.
For those of you in the UK, the 1TB variant is the best offer with a discount of 36%, which brings the price down to just £69.48.
All models are feature 2.5-inch drives and are both USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 compatible. While the rugged orange chassis is shock, dust and rain resistant.
US LaCie external HD deal
LaCie rugged mini 4TB external HDD |
$149.99 $104.99
Save $45.00 (30%) and travel with confidence knowing the LaCie HDDs feature all-terrain durability of dust, shock, and water resistance.View Deal
UK LaCie external HD deal
LaCie rugged mini 1TB external HDD |
£107.82 £69.48
Save £38.34 (36%) and travel with confidence knowing the LaCie HDDs feature all-terrain durability of dust, shock, and water resistance.View Deal
