Get up to 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited completely free with this early Prime Day deal

While Prime Day doesn’t officially start until 12 and 13 July, Amazon isn’t hanging around until then to roll out this year's epic Prime Day music deals. This Amazon Music Unlimited promotion is a mega way to kick things off, offering up to 4 months of the music streaming service completely free (opens in new tab) if you're a Prime member (or 3 months if you're not). If you've been looking for ways to slash your monthly bills, this offer will keep the tunes pumping, whilst saving you £/$35.96 in the process.

From now until 11 July (the day before Prime Day) this offer will enable you to stream a library of 90 million songs from your favourite artists, listen to curated playlists and find your new favourite podcast.

You can enjoy all this music completely ad-free, and with unlimited offline downloads to your device, so no need to worrying about eating into your data allowance. Got an Amazon Alexa device like the ace Amazon Echo Studio (opens in new tab)? Control Amazon Music, ask for suggestions and even create playlists using just your voice. When your trial period ends, it will only cost you £/$8.99 per month to continue using Amazon Music Unlimited, making it one of the cheapest streaming services out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Music Unlimited: Up to 4 months free (opens in new tab)

Get access to more music than you could ever listen to in your lifetime for absolutely nothing! Amazon Music Unlimited offers 90 million songs, plus podcasts, playlists and more. Prime members get 4 months free, non-Prime members get 3 months.

Even if you're not a Prime member you can still enjoy 3 months free. But you really should consider signing up. Not only will you gain access to this mega music streaming, but you’ll also be eligible for many more great deals throughout the Prime Day event, not to mention the added perk of Prime Video and free delivery on selected items.