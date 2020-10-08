Get the G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy for a bargain $337 with this incredible pre-Prime Day offer

The Prime Day music deals are ramping up early for Musician’s Friend, with the retailer offering some truly fantastic deals as part of its huge up to 25% off Rocktober sale. However, this one might just be the best of the bunch: a limited-edition G&L Tribute ASAT Classic Bluesboy for just $337 – that’s a whopping 25% off the usual price!

This classic-look single-cut has so much going for it: an Alnico humbucker in the neck and a Leo Fender-designed single-coil bridge pickup work together to deliver beautifully warm, authentic tones; the hard-rock maple neck boasts a classic C shape and satin finish for optimum playability, whatever your skill level; and the inclusion of a hardtail bridge with six brass saddles does wonders for the guitar’s tuning stability.

Finished in Turquoise Mist, this spectacular solidbody can be purchased in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale for just $337. You’d better hurry, though, as this offer is likely to be very popular...