NAMM 2015: KHS unveils NFUZD Audio e-drums
KHS launches INFUZD Audio
NAMM 2015: Hybrid drumming has been a major buzz word in the last year or so, and now KHS have joined the game with their intriguing NFUZD system.
The first products from the NFUZD stable come in the NSPIRE range. These products allow drummers to turn their acoustic kit into a hybrid rig.
Pad on the kit
The NSPIRE range is the fruits of four years worth of labour from the boffins at KHS.
But how does it work? Well, INFUZD ingenious technology allows their pads to be easily fitted over the top of any drum, there's no need to fiddle around with removing heads and hoops. This also means that you'll be using full-sized e-pads rather than dinky substitutes.
Kits at your fingertips
Pretty cool so far, right? Well that's just the tip of the iceberg.
KHS has joined up with software firm FXpansion, resulting in the INFUZD range being shipped with a specially-tailored copy of drum sampling program BFD. This means that users will have thousands of kits at their fingertips right out of the box. In fact, you will have more than 55GB of 24-bit samples to choose from.
INFUZD
The range has been developed along with the expert help of session star Russ Miller and e-drum guru John Emrich and promises full stereo WAV samples with full frequency response.
Kick pedal
The Kick Trigger Pads is able to be mounted to any sized bass drum, and a second pedal can be connected thanks to the system's loop-through input.
Snare
The pads themselves are multi-zone products. So, taking the snare as an example, you can trigger a fat snare sound, a rimshot and a cross stick. Cymbals, meanwhile, are able to be choked.
The world's coolest cowbell?
There's also this ace cowbell, which has two trigger zones, making it a super versatile addition to your kit.
Module
The rig features 16-bit/44.1 KHz on-board samples which produce Advanced Drum Emulation.
Pads will be able to be purchased in packs (such as the 10", 12", 16" toms, 14" snare, hats, ride and crashes Rock Pack) or as separate products. We will see plenty more of INFUZD Audio in the coming months on Musicradar and in Rhythm magazine, so keep your eyes peeled.