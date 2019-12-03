Could these be the cheapest 10.2-inch iPad deals of Cyber Monday?

UK Cyber Monday iPad hunters who've been casting envious glances at the $229 deal that US folks were able to take advantage of might finally have something to celebrate. £284.05 might not be as good a price for the 2019 10.2-inch iPad, but it's certainly better than anything we saw on Black Friday.

This deal on the 32GB iPad in Space Grey comes courtesy of the Currys PC World eBay store. The standard price is £299, the same as many other retailers have been selling this model for, but if you apply the PICKME5 code before you check out you can save another 5%, bringing the price down to £284.05.

The code expires on 4 December, so don't delay if you want to take advantage of this offer.

The cheapest UK 2019 10.2-inch iPad deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB, WiFi: £349 £284.05 at Currys eBay

Thanks to a cheeky eBay discount code, you can save another 5% on the £299 Cyber Monday price that a lot of retailers are selling the 32GB 10.2-inch iPad for, leaving you with a decent total discount of £64.95.View Deal

The cheapest US 2019 10.2-inch iPad deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 32GB, WiFi: $329 $249 at Walmart

The $230 may have ended, but $249 is still a pretty good price for the 2019 10.2-inch iPad. It's more than capable of running the best music-making apps, so feel free to pull the trigger.View Deal

Apple 10.2-inch iPad, 128GB, WiFi: $429 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save almost $100 on this high-capacity latest-generation iPad - with 128GB in your pocket, you're unlikely to run out of space for your music-making apps and files. A proper Cyber Monday bargain. View Deal

Black Friday deals from around the web