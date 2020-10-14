Boost your music production PC’s storage with this epic Prime Day deal on a 1TB SanDisk SSD

If you’re thinking about upgrading your music PC's storage, here’s a great Prime Day music deal on the SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB Sata III 2.5-inch internal SSD.
Promising read speeds of up to 535MB/s and write speeds of up to 450MB/s, you could use this to extend the life of an older machine (replacing a hard disk with an SSD should give you a speed boost) or to add more storage to a more current one.
This Prime member exclusive offer gets you 1TB of space for less than $88/£70, which we reckon is a pretty sweet deal.
Amazon US
SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB |
$108.85 $87.99
Get a good amount of SSD storage for not a lot of money in this Prime member exclusive Amazon deal.View Deal
Amazon UK
SanDisk SSD Plus 1TB |
£114.86 £69.99
Treat yourself to a 1TB SanDisk SSD at a great price. Your music production PC will thank you for it.View Deal
