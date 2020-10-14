Boost your music PC with 16GB or 32GB of Crucial Ballistix RAM for a crazy Prime Day price

If you want to improve your music PC’s performance then sticking some more RAM in it is one of the best things you can do. And, thanks to Prime Day, you can pick up some high-performance Crucial Ballistix sticks for a crazy price.

This is 3200Mhz, DDR4 DRAM we’re talking about - said to be ideal for both gamers and “performance enthusiasts” such as musicians - and the deals are on the red 16GB and 32GB options. Specifically, you can get 16GB (2 x 8GB) for £43.99 and 32GB (2 x 16GB) for £81.99 - very competitive pricing, we think you’ll agree.

As with many of the best Prime Day music deals, these offers are available exclusively for Prime members and for a limited time, so get in quick if you want to give your memory a boost.

Crucial Ballistix 16GB RAM | £ 64.79 £59.99 £43.99|

This prime pair of 8GB sticks is avialable to Prime members at a £20 discount. This is 3200Mhz, DDR4 DRAM and comes in red.View Deal

Crucial Ballistix 32GB RAM | £129.5 9 £81.99|

Do you really need 32GB RAM? At this price, and with this kind of discount for Prime members, you might decide that you do. This is 3200Mhz, DDR4 DRAM and comes in red.View Deal

