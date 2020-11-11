Black Friday deals: Musician’s Friend offers 15% off this beginner-friendly Alesis Nitro Mesh electronic drum set

Some truly fantastic Musician’s Friend Black Friday deals have cropped up in previous years, and their early 2020 offerings are no different. To kick off the holidays, the retailer is dishing out tasty 15% discounts one everything from electric guitars and keyboards for beginners , to budget studio headphones and loads more. This Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition Electronic Drum Set for only $322.15 , however, is one of our favorites.

Now available in a vibrant red finish, the Nitro Mesh is a brilliant 8-piece beginner electronic drum set . It’s crammed with 385 pro quality drum and cymbal sounds, 40 classic and modern sounding kits, as well as great learning tools like a metronome and performance recorder to make sure you’re always nailing that new groove.

Alesis Nitro Mesh Special Edition: Was $379, now $322.15

Use the Musician’s Friend discount code ‘HOLIDAY’ at the checkout for 15% off this awesome beginner e-kit with a killer red paint job. With all-mesh heads, some top-quality sounds and an aux input to rock out to your favorite tunes, you won’t ever want to put your sticks down. Oh, and did we mention it’s a special edition?View Deal

With 8” mesh heads on all the drums, and three 10” cymbal pads, it’s nicely compact. Not only will that improve your playing accuracy, but it also means that storage isn’t an issue. The snare drum pad and crash cymbal both feature a dual-zone setup, allowing for greater creativity and control over your playing. The mesh heads are designed to faithfully recreate the feeling of playing an acoustic drum set , so that way the techniques and styles that you learn can be easily transferred.

The 4-post aluminium rack offers strength and durability, but it’s still lightweight enough to take to jam sessions without putting your back out. The drum pads and pedals have put on a little weight for the mesh edition of this e-kit, but that means you can really dig in and play like nobody’s listening.

The Nitro Mesh has USB and MIDI inputs and outputs, for when you want to do some quick recording or trigger some new sounds from a laptop. It’s also got an aux input for when you want to rock out to your favorite songs, and a headphone output for those early morning bursts of creativity.

This absolute beauty of a deal is part of the Holiday Kickoff sale at Musician’s Friend - which is offering up to 15% off over 18,000 items until November 15th - so it won’t be this cheap for much longer.