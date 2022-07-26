Beyoncé reveals composer credits for new album: Skrillex, A. G. Cook, Nile Rodgers, Pharrell

Beyoncé has revealed the tracklist and composer credits for her new album Renaissance, due out July 29th.

Credited composers include several prominent electronic artists, hinting at an embrace of contemporary electronic music in the record's production style. EDM titan Skrillex has contributed, alongside house producer Honey Dijon and PC Music mastermind A. G. Cook. However, the credits also include some more familiar contributors, such as Jay-Z, Drake, 070 Shake, The-Dream and Labrinth. The Neptunes' Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo are listed, in addition to funk legend Nile Rodgers.

The album's final track, Summer Renaissance, looks to feature samples from pioneering producer and songwriter Giorgio Moroder, and Queen of Disco Donna Summer. This, alongside the album's Robin S-sampling, Korg M1-featuring lead single, suggests that Queen Bey has taken inspiration from classic house and disco for Renaissance, perhaps enlisting platinum-selling Skrillex and hyperpop trendsetter A. G. Cook as a way to channel these influences in a contemporary context that will resonate with a younger audience.

While we at MusicRadar welcome a good throwback, those of a more cynical persuasion might pin this as a canny marketing strategy, in light of Luminate's recent findings on the growing popularity of older music.

The credits below, found on the album's Apple Music page, do not reflect the full list of the album's contributors, which will be available on its release.

1. I’M THAT GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Kelman Ducan, MIKE DEAN, Tommy Wright III & Andrea Yvette Summers

2. COZY

Beyoncé, Nija Charles, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Dave Giles II, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant & Curtis Alan Jones

3. ALIEN SUPERSTAR

Beyoncé, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon, MIKE DEAN, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, S. Carter, David Debrandon Brown, Dave Hamelin, Timothy Lee Mckenzie, Danielle Balbuena, Rami Yacoub, Lev

4. CUFF IT

Beyoncé, Nile Rodgers, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Raphael Saadiq, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Morten Ristorp, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert & Allen Henry McGrier

5. ENERGY

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Tyshane Thompson, BEAM, Almando Cresso, Jordan Douglas, Tizita Makuria, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mary Christine Brockert, Allen Henry McGrier, Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo

6. BREAK MY SOUL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott & Freddie Ross

7. CHURCH GIRL

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Ernest “No I.D.” Wilson, Elbernita Clark Terrell, Jimi Stephen Payton, Dion Lamont Norman, Derrick Robert Ordogne, James Brown, Orville Erwin Hall, Phillip Glen Price, Ralph MacDonald & William Salter

8. PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA

Beyoncé, Sabrina Claudio, Sydney Bennett & Nick Green

9. VIRGO’S GROOVE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Solomon Fafenson Cole, Daniel Memmi, Dustin Bowie, Darius Dixson, Jocelyn Donald, Jesse Wilson, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews & Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney

10. MOVE

Beyoncé, Richard Isong, Ariowa Irosogie, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Temilade Openiyi & Ronald Banful

11. HEATED

Beyoncé, Aubrey Drake Graham, Matthew Samuels, Jahaan Sweet, Rupert Thomas Jr., Sean Seaton, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney & Ricky Lawson

12. THIQUE

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Chauncey Hollis, Jr., Atia Boggs, Julian Martrel Mason, Jabbar Stevens & Cherdericka Nichols

13. ALL UP IN YOUR MIND

Beyoncé, Jabbar Stevens, MIKE DEAN, Cherdericka Nichols, Michael Tucker, Alexander Guy Cook, Jameil Aossey & Larry Griffin, Jr.

14. AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM

Beyoncé, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, MIKE DEAN, S. Carter, Andrell D Rogers & Tino Santron Mcintosh

15. PURE/HONEY

Beyoncé, Michael Tucker, Raphael Saadiq, Darius Dixson, Michael Pollack, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Brittany “aChi_Coney” Coney, Moi Renee, Eric Snead, Jerel Black, VEJAI MARCEL ALSTON, Michael D. Cox, Andrew Richard

16. SUMMER RENAISSANCE

Beyoncé, Leven Kali, Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, MIKE DEAN, Brittany “@Chi_Coney” Coney, Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Atia Boggs, Lavar Coppin, Saliou Diagne, Ricky Lawson, Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder & Peter Bellotte