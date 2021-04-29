Prime Day music deals 2021: everything you need to know about this year's Amazon Prime Day event

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is getting closer, and over the coming weeks we should be in a position to confirm what some of the best Prime Day music deals will look like, as well as sharing concrete information on the Prime Day 2021 dates.

For the uninitiated, outside of black Friday Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sales event of the year where you can pick up bargains on everything from smart speakers and headphones to a whole host of music making gear.

So, whether you're a guitarist, drummer, producer or DJ, you should be able to grab grab some cheap gear when the Prime Day music deals roll into town.

This page is your place for everything you need to know about the event, plus the deals to look out for. As we'll get closer, we'll also update this page with this year's best live deals.

When is Prime Day?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day has traditionally always taken place in July. But of course, last year was anything but traditional, so Prime Day was delayed. Prime Day actually took place much later than normal, on 13 and 14 October. It was 48 hours of fantastic offers, with Amazon delivering over 1 million deals in that period. And yes, your eyes aren't deceiving you, despite being called Prime Day, the event actually takes place over two days.

We'll publish the official dates here once they're confirmed, but we're expecting the deals action to take place at some point in June or July this year. For more information you can also check out Amazon's own Prime Day hub page.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership?

To take advantage of the Prime Day music deals on Amazon itself, the answer is yes. If you’ve never been a Prime member before, Amazon often offers free trials (right now you can sign up for a 30-day trial), so you could be tactical and sign up just before the event, then cancel your subscription once you’ve bagged a bargain.

If you’re a regular Amazon shopper you might want to keep hold of that subscription though. Prime members get faster delivery, exclusive deals, access to Prime Video and more.

If you've already had a free trial, at the time of writing, a monthly Amazon Prime subscription costs $12.99/£7.99 (which you can cancel at any time) and a yearly option is $119/£79.

Where to find the best Prime Day music deals

With such a huge uptake in music gear over the last 12 months - particularly during the lockdown period - we’d like to think that Amazon will cater to this huge wave of new musicians and lapsed players who have returned to playing, with a bumper run of Prime Day music deals. We'll keep you updated on this as soon as we hear any news.

We’d certainly recommend bookmarking this page and checking in regularly during the lead up to the event – we’ll be sharing the best Prime Day music deals right on this page.

What else should I look out for on Prime Day?

With Prime Day being an Amazon invention, naturally it's the time to make big savings on Amazon's own products. So, if you're in the market for an Amazon Echo, Ring video doorbell or other smart device, then Prime Day is you chance to score big discounts. Echos are consistently some of the biggest-selling products around Prime Day.

We're also hoping to see the prices drop on the ace-sounding Amazon Echo Studio speaker, right down to the compact Echo Dot. Last year Amazon was even giving away smart speaker bundles that included free subscriptions to their Music Unlimited streaming service. Fingers crossed for more of that good stuff in 2021.

Will other stores be hosting Prime Day music deals?

Last year, in addition to the music deals rearing their heads on Amazon, there were music gear discounts to be had from the likes of Fender Play, Musician’s Friend, Sweetwater and Guitar Center, plus Walmart and Best Buy covering everything from beginner acoustic guitars, to guitar wireless systems. We’re hoping to see more activity from the big music retailers in 2021, plus more deals from software brands and companies who sell direct.

We've been chatting to some of our music industry pals and there are certainly rumours doing the rounds that there will be more offers coming from non-Amazon brands this year than ever before.

The main event might have been created by Amazon, but it's not exclusive to Amazon anymore. The buzz around Prime Day gets people in the mood for a bargain, and the big retailers know this, so will no doubt be cooking up their own music deals too.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's deal highlights

Last year was a great one for Prime Day music deals. Here's a flavour of the best ones and what you might be able to expect for Prime Day 2021.

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB, 2.3GHz Intel Core i9

Was $2,799 | Now $2,399 | Save $400

You could take a step up with this souped up version of the above laptop. Complete with a huge 1TB SSD and more an i9 processor, this would make a for a great music-making computer.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones: were $259, now $159

Recommended in our guide to the best budget studio headphones , our experts describe the DT770 Pros as being “extremely well-balanced across the audible spectrum, with detailed highs and an innovative bass reflex system that delivers just enough weighty sub-200Hz punch for that feel-good factor when tracking.” Both the 80 and 32 ohm models were on sale last year.

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $129

Small doesn't have to mean 'limited', as this brilliantly-spec'd Alesis controller proves. 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys, eight assignable pads, four assignable control knobs plus pitch and mod controller wheels means that this pocket rocket is packing some serious functionality. It's Mac/PC compatible, buss-powered, and there's even a sustain pedal socket.

Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster: Was $1,099|Now $900

The Fender Road Worn 50s Telecaster gives you the classic look, tone and feel of a played-in guitar, but with the dependable build quality of a modern guitar at an affordable price. Presented in this striking Metallic Purple Road Worn finish, it's one of the coolest, funkiest Teles we've seen in recent times, and with $200 off the asking price on Prime Day, we were struggling to see how this was anything other than a bargain.

Positive Grid BIAS FX Elite 2 plugin: was $299, now $179

A benchmark in the amp modelling software market, and a snip at this price, with 100 amps, 100 effects, 18 rack processors, 18 modeled guitars and plenty more.

Brian May Signature (Antique Cherry): $849.99 , now $679.99

An upgrade from the 2001 'original' this iteration features superior build quality, a refined bridge assembly, electronics and finish.

Epiphone Hummingbird Performer PRO: only $399.99

With its spruce/mahogany construction and decorative flower scratchplate design, the Hummingbird PRO is a truly lovely guitar. And it sounds pretty special, too, delivering a sweet, balanced tone.

Ernie Ball Ambient Delay | Was $229 now $74.99

The Ernie Ball Ambient Delay offers handsfree control over your effect levels. With a plate reverb and delay time of up to one second, you can dial-in the perfect amount of ambience for your sound. Other features include independent max reverb level and connection for a tap-tempo switch.

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Stand out from the crowd with the stylish red special edition of this kit. The bundle came complete with the 25 watt Simmons DA25 amp, for out loud practice. You could have used the code rocktober at checkout for 15% off.

AirPods 2 w/charging case | £159 , now £129

This deal at Laptops Direct saved you £30 off the original price of the 2nd-generation AirPods with the standard charging case.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's laptop & computing deals

MacBook Pro 16-inch – 16GB RAM, 512GB, 2.6GHz Intel Core i7

Was $2,399 | Now $2,079 | Save $320

This might be the 'basic' spec of the new 16-inch model, but it's still a fantastic music-making machine that would sit comfortably at the heart of any studio setup. Last year this model, in Space Grey, was available with a hearty $300 discount.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch – 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD

Was $1,999 | Now $1,849 | Save $150

The discounted options in with the new 2020 13-inch spec featured a 2.0 GHZ 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, plus all the usual Apple goodness such as Retina screen and Magic Keyboard.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's guitar deals

Gretsch Streamliner G2420T: Was $549.99, now $399

Get a load of that finish! This affordable hollowbody from Gretsch was even better value for money than usual at just $399. If you're looking for a guitar that offers its own identity then this big boy will serve you well for rockabilly, jazz, blues, rock 'n' roll and much more.

Fender Player Stratocaster Limited-Edition Black $699 $599

This limited edition Fender Player Series Stratocaster comes in a black finish on a solid alder body with a black pickguard, maple neck with modern profile and 9.5" radius, medium jumbo frets and 2-point fulcrum vibrato bridge. Three Player Series single-coil pickups and the five way selector will give you a feast of great tones.

Squier Affinity Strat in Surf Green | $229.99 , now $199.99

You could have bagged a Prime Day bargain with this beginner’s Stratocaster for under $200. The lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck are designed for hours of comfortable practice as you learn the ropes.

Save $189.01 on the Schecter C-1 Apocalypse

The black satin-finished swamp ash sets the tone for serious shredding and you could get yours for just $899.99, was $1089.

Fender Player Stratocaster HSS (Blue Burst): now $599.99

The Blue Burst was reduced from $760. Featuring an alder body, but with a handsome flame maple top and maple fretboard, and that HSS pickup configuration this is another proven performer.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V Satin - was $1,899 , now $1,599.99

Another Pro V, this one features a beautiful satin-finished, weight-relieved mahogany body with maple top and 24.75"-scale mahogany neck with 22-fret, compound-radius rosewood fingerboard.

Save $150 on the Ibanez RG450EXB, available in three colours

Loud in both tone and colour, these RGs will give you the sonic tools to tackle any situation at speed.

Save 25% with $125 off the G&L ASAT Classic Ash

You could get the Limited Edition Tribute ASAT Classic Ash electric guitar for just $374.99 down from $499.99 by clicking on the link and entering the special coupon code word rocktober at the checkout.

ESP LTD M-400: was $799 , now only $449.99

For less than $450, this was an impressively spec'd instrument with mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's guitar effects offers

Boss ME-80 Multi-FX: Was $299, now $249.99 at Guitar Center

Versatile and extremely practical, the ME-80 may be just the thing for anyone who wants to put together a whole effects solution in one go, especially if you took this tasty price point into account.

Boss DS-1 Distortion pedal| Was $89.99, now $67.49

Using the coupon code 'rocktober' at checkout you activated a 25% discount (which equals $22.50) on this bonafide classic stompbox. Not only that, but MF was throwing in a pair of 6-inch patch cables, too.

Laney Tony Iommi Signature Boost | $189.99 Now $151.99

You could save 20% on the same boost pedal Black Sabbath legend and Laney devotee Tony Iommi uses in his own rig and it's built to his own spec. Hone your tone with drive, volume, low EQ, high EQ, hi mid, neutral low mid boost toggle switch.

MXR M66S Classic Overdrive| Was $59.99, now just $39.99

A quality MXR Overdrive at an incredible price – a 1/3 off the MXR M66S offering transparent gain and superb build quality for an incredible low price.

Pigtronix's Infinity Looper 2: now $170

You could get 15% off of this versatile looper at Musician's Friend. It's a stonking stereo looping pedal with two independent loops that you can intuitively switch between.

Save 20% on the Morley Steve Vai Bad Horsie 2 Contour Wah

A rare discount on the best switchless wah available at the time, reduced from $145 to $116at Musician's Friend by entering the coupon code rocktober at the checkout.

Boss TU-3 Pedal Power Bundle | Was $149.99 Now $99.99

Boss created an industry standard with the TU-2 pedal tuner in 1998, and its successor offers a number of improvements on the classic format. The TU-3 is quoted at +/-1 cent over a 23-segment LED display, which means it tunes more accurately. Other functions include drop tuning up to six semitones and bass tuning up to three flats. With the included Boss power adaptor and daisy-chain cable, it's an unmissable deal as a pedalboard solution too.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's synth deals

Modal Electronics Skulpt polysynth | $ 299 $199

Skulpt was a lot synth for the money at $299, but at $199, it was an absolute steal. We recommended you took advantage of Sweetwater's $100 discount while you could.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's plugin deals

Download Ableton Live 10 Lite for free at Splice

If you were looking to try Ableton Live for the first time this was your perfect opportunity. Between Prime Day and 31 December, you could have a copy of Ableton Live 10 Lite for free, courtesy of Splice.

Save 75% on IK Multimedia's Total Studio 2 Max: $/€1,000 $/€250

You could get a staggering $/€750 off this all-encompassing bundle of music production software, featuring all the instrument, effect, mastering and amp sim plugins you need.

Get Waves Gold for just $149.99, save $650

Get stuck into 42 plugins used by everyone from bedroom to pro producers. These studio essentials will help you supercharge your mixes.

Universal Audio UAD Custom Plugin Bundle | $999 , now $699

Sweetwater had a slew of different Universal Audio plugin pick 'n' mix deals, ranging from a $399 deal to this, the top-end bundle, which allows you to select six of UA's catalog.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's audio interface deals

Universal Audio Arrow, w/Luna |Save $25, now $474

UA's 2x4 Thunderbolt 3 Arrow audio interface is rightfully acclaimed and for Prime Day came bundled with Luna, the firm's new proprietary music creation suite and a 14 plugin bundle.

IK Multimedia Axe I/O Solo | Was $249, now $199

You could supercharge your guitar recordings at home or on the go with this powerful, compact guitar audio interface. It was available with a $50 discount at Sweetwater.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's keyboard deals

Alesis V25 MIDI controller keyboard: Was $179.99, now $129

Small doesn't have to mean 'limited', as this brilliantly-spec'd Alesis controller proves. 25 full-size, velocity-sensitive keys, eight assignable pads, four assignable control knobs plus pitch and mod controller wheels means that this pocket rocket is packing some serious functionality. It's Mac/PC compatible, buss-powered, and there's even a sustain pedal socket.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's headphones deals

AKG K245 open-back headphones: were $89, now just $59

If you were looking for a bargain, this was it. These foldable cans will take plenty of abuse and provide day-long comfort, all while delivering great sound for mixing, DJ-ing or music listening.

Sennheiser HD200 Pro | Was $69.95, now just $49.95

If you were looking for a great pair of budget studio headphones to see you through the winter, you could do no wrong in picking up a pair of these Sennheiser's, which came complete with a 29% discount throughout October.

Shure SE425 sound isolating earphones: save $150, now $199

These dual driver-equipped sound isolating in-ears deliver up to 37dB of noise cancellation, ideal for music listening, personal practice or personal monitoring on-stage. The included Bluetooth adapter provides up to 10 hours of battery life. Normally you would have paid $349 for these bad boys, but for Prime Day, they benefitted from a massive $150 discount.

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones | $348 $257.96

A huge saving of over $90 on these market-leading noise-cancelling cans that are cons highly acclaimed. And with 30 hours of battery life you'll have plenty of time to find out why.

Bose Noise Cancelling 700 | Was $399 , now $379

A step above the QC 35 II on the Bose ladder, these NC700s are up at the pinnacle of noise cancelling cans. So £61 was a very welcome discount from Amazon.

Marshall MID A.N.C.: Were $279.99 $169.99

If you were looking for a new set of cans with active noise cancelling technology, then you didn't need to look further than these. These Marshalls offer fabulous sound and boast close to 20 hours of wireless play when ANC is engaged – and 30 when played normally.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's microphone deals

Audio Technica AT2035 microphone | Was $249, now $149

If you’re in the streaming or podcasting game, or you’re looking to get started, this is a quality piece of kit from a respected brand. Expect top performance and crystal clear audio.

Warm Audio WA-87 Microphone | Save $100, now $499

As you'd expect, a wide range of mics of all types and sizes were on offer during Prime Day. Our pick of the savings was the $100 off of this WA-87 large-diaphragm condenser with 3 switchable polar patterns, a highpass filter, and 10dB pad.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's electronic drum set deals

Alesis Nitro Mesh SE w/ Amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

Stand out from the crowd with the stylish red special edition of this kit. The bundle comes complete with the 25 watt Simmons DA25 amp, for out loud practice.

Alesis Nitro Mesh w/amp | Was $499.99, now $424.99

If the red of the Special Edition kit is a step too far, you could get the same bundle, complete with the Simmons DA25 25 watt amp, but with the standard black version of the kit.

Roland TD-1DMK with DA25 bundle: was $879, now $747

A great entry-level option that here came with the DA25 25 watt dedicated e-drum monitor, a PDP kick pedal and Sound Percussion Labs sticks.

Roland BT-1 Bar Trigger: Was $109.99, now $77.60

With its sleek, curved profile, the Roland BT-1 can be mounted to an acoustic drum, or conveniently nestled amongst the rest of your kit to provide a single-zone playing surface. Use it as a digital percussion pad, electronic snare, cymbal or any other sound, or as a start/stop switch for triggering backing tracks and loops.

Prime Day music deals: Last year's hard drive deals

LaCie rugged mini 1TB external HDD | £107.82 £69.48

You could save £38.34 (36%) and travel with confidence knowing the LaCie HDDs feature all-terrain durability of dust, shock, and water resistance.

Samsung T5 500GB Was £178.74 | Now £74.65 | Save £104.09

USB C, shock resistance and fast data transfer speeds all add up to a fantastic tool for studio musicians. With 51% off the usual price, you couldn't ask for more with this external SSD deal.