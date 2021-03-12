The best Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 deals March 2021: the best prices on Novation’s top budget MIDI keyboard

Novation has played a huge part in the growing popularity of home recording. Thanks to both its Launchpad and Launchkey lines, home studios everywhere have been able to access tactile and intuitive ways of controlling their recording sessions and performances. In this article we’re shining the spotlight on one of the easiest recommendations we’ve ever made with some of the best Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 deals we could find.

The baby of the range, the Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 MIDI controller still packs in tight control over Ableton Live sessions, along with 25-keys, 16 velocity sensitive pads, and - often overlooked - an outstanding collection of bundled software. The Launchkey Mini has grown since its arrival in 2013, and now stands head and shoulders over most other entry-level controller keyboards in this bracket. In fact, the Mk3 is one of our top recommendations in our guide to the best MIDI keyboards . Let’s take a look at some of the best Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 deals around today.

The best Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 deals

Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 The best option for controlling Ableton Live on a budget Price: $99/£99/€99 | Compatibility: Mac/PC/iOS | No. of keys: 25 | Key size: Mini | Key type: velocity-sensitive | Controls: Eight assignable encoders, 16 velocity-sensitive pads, full transport controls, touch mod/pitch strips | Connectivity: USB, MIDI out | Power: Bus-powered | Software: Ableton Live Lite, Klevgrand DAW Cassette and R0verb, AAS Session Bundle, Softube Time & Tone bundle, XLN Addictive Keys, Spitfire Expressive Strings | Dimensions: 33 x 17 x 4 cm | Weight: 453g Low Stock $109.99 View at Amazon Easy to use Lots of features for the money Built to last

The Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 is the perfect first controller for Ableton Live users who don’t have extensive piano or keyboard skills to draw on. There, we said it. As a 25-key multi-functional controller, however, it’s actually pretty hard to beat the features on offer here. Whether it’s tapping out simple basslines on the keys, programming drums or firing off clips using the 16 RGB pads, or tweaking the settings in your plugins and effects, it’s all as simple and intuitive as it could ever be here. Throw in a sequencer, chord generation functionality and a sweet arpeggiator and you’ve got a pretty amazing package for the beginner.

Speaking from experience; what happens fairly often with musicians who get into DAW recording find that, while you can indeed do everything using your mouse and (at a pinch) computer keyboard, it’s not the most inspiring. It would be nice to feel like you’re actually working with music, rather than an email or a spreadsheet, right? With the Launchkey Mini Mk3 you’ll gain the ability to do something small but amazing; stop messing with your mouse. Novation has made it possible to record multiple tracks of different instruments, and then tweak and mix to your heart’s content, while keeping the amount of clicking down to an absolute minimum.

It’d be unfair to class it as simply a beginner’s MIDI keyboard controller though. This is a device which will grow with you, allowing you to do more as you learn its different features. For players with external gear, the Launchkey Mini Mk3 even features MIDI out connectivity, via a 3.5mm adapter, meaning you can control hardware synths and drum machines easily too.

The fact it’s now in its third iteration says a lot about its popularity with the home recording community. Over time Novation has tweaked and enhanced its feature set and, with the Mk3 version, there now exists an outstanding MIDI controller keyboard for performers of all ability levels. Throw in the comprehensive software bundle that has everything you need to get started and you end up with a superb value overall package.

Read the full Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 review

Novation Launchkey Mini Mk3 deals: Alternatives

Competition is fierce at the lower end of the controller keyboard markets. Perhaps the Launchkey Mk3’s biggest competition comes from the also-excellent Akai MPK Mini Mk3, which boasts many of the same features and functionality as the Launchkey Mini, only it isn’t quite as heavily tied towards Ableton Live. For users of FL Studio, Cubase or Garageband, the Akai is a top choice. Elsewhere, Arturia has a variety of models around this bracket, including the excellent Minilab MkII which has a similar feature-set to both the MPK Mini and Launchkey, but isn’t as strong on the bundled software front.