Bag a Squier Affinity Stratocaster for less than $200 with this beginner-friendly Prime Day deal

With so much choice, hunting down the best electric guitar for beginners is a massively daunting task. There are so many styles to consider and brands vying for your cash that it can be easy to buy the wrong instrument for your needs. That’s where we can help...

Squier’s Affinity Stratocaster would make an excellent electric guitar for any newcomer looking to play a brand with a strong reputation and offers great value for money. This guitar is affordable, plays easily and sounds great and, ahead of the onslaught of Prime Day music deals , Musician's Friend is offering the Squier Affinity Stratocaster in Surf Green for just $199.99 , dropping $30 off the original $229.99 price.

These are the 8 best acoustic guitars for beginners right now

The Affinity Strat boasts a C-shaped modern maple neck and 21-fret Indian laurel fingerboard, designed for playability and comfort, while triple-single-coil pickups, master volume and two tone knobs and five-way selector switch are on-hand to help you prise untold tonal variations from the guitar.

The double cutaway body is made from alder, a wood known to deliver chunky mids and beefy low-end. Finally, the timeless Strat-shape body is finished in this stunning Surf Green finish.

You’ll find up to 25% off everything from electric and acoustic guitars, to pedals, guitar amps and more in the Musician’s Friend’s Rocktober sale.

Squier Affinity Strat in Surf Green | $229.99 , now $199.99

Bag a Prime Day bargain with this beginner’s Stratocaster for under $200. The lightweight alder body and comfortable C-shaped modern maple neck are designed for hours of comfortable practice as you learn the ropes.View Deal

Head straight for the best Prime Day music deals on Amazon and beyond...