If you could have €500 worth of Harley Benton gear, what would you choose? Answer in the guitar brand’s Halloween raffle and the question could become more than hypothetical
All you need to do is subscribe to the YouTube channel and post a comment
There’s no need to go door-to-door for a chance to get a treat from Harley Benton this Halloween - all you need to do is a bit of business on its YouTube channel.
The guitar brand is running a Halloween Raffle, and if you want to enter, simply subscribe to its channel (if you haven’t already) and comment on the video above, listing the Harley Benton products you would acquire if you had a €500 voucher to play with.
Because, guess what - and you’re probably way ahead of us here: the winner of the raffle will get a voucher of that value to spend on any Harley Benton gear they fancy.
The raffle is open now and runs until 14 November, so you have plenty of time to draw up your dream shopping list and post it in a comment. The winner will be selected at random.
Check out the terms and conditions of the raffle on the Harley Benton website.
