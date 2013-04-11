Musikmesse 2013: Guitar highlights from the show floor
Fender Classic Series Stratocaster
MUSIKMESSE 2013: Guitarist is walking the floor of Musikmesse 2013 in Frankfurt to pick out the most interesting and drop-dead gorgeous gear for your enjoyment.
To see more of our extensive coverage of the show, head over to our Musikmesse 2013 live highlights pageand read on for a gallery of the most gorgeous guitar gear Day 1 of the show had to offer.
Read more: Smitty Custom Guitars Model 4
First up is this stunning Fender Classic Series Stratocaster - with a nitrocellulose finish and a pricetag around the £1,000 mark in the UK, it's hard to go wrong here.
Fender Thinline Cabronita Telecaster
Perhaps the most desirable guitar of the show so far, just when we thought the Cabronita couldn't get any cooler, they've gone and stuck an f-hole in it. The Thinline Cabronita is expected to be reasonably priced when it's released, and also comes in white and most tantalisingly, Shoreline Gold. We're positively smitten.
The Fender stand was replete with gorgeous Tele goodness, not least some stunning Thinline Cabronitas courtesy of the Fender Custom Shop. Check out all thegorgeousCorona goodness in our Musikmesse 2013 Fender Stand gallery.
Ibanez 9-string Prototype
In case you thought Musikmesse 2013 was lacking in boundary pushing innovation, Ibanez set many jaws flapping with this positively ridiculous 9-string prototype. Yes, we said that correctly, there are NINE strings on that beast - be honest, regardless of your guitarproclivities, you fancy a go, don't you?
There was plenty to see on the Ibanez stand this year, from shred monsters to hard-rockin' signatures and more - check them all out in our Musikmesse 2013 Ibanez Stand gallery.
Marshall Custom Offset Head & Cab
The series of one-watt 50th Anniversary amplifiers released by Marshall over the last year have been both tremendous fun, and a fitting tribute to theincomparablelegacy that Sir Jim Marshall left for the guitar world.
This Custom Offset is the final 50th Anniversary amp that Marshall will make. It's produced by Marshall's custom shop, and will be sold in extremely limited numbers.
Bogner Burnley, Wessex, Harlow and Oxford pedals
After venturing into the stompbox arena earlier this year with the Ecstasy and Uberschall pedals, these drive/boost/distortion boxes are a more compact and visually exciting addition from the American boutique amp maker.
And before you ask, we don't know why they're named after random places in England either…
b3 Fire SL
Boutique luthier Gene Baker produces guitars under the b3 brand, which are then sold by the Premier Builders Guild. They cost a pretty penny, but when they're as stunningly made and perfectly relic'd as this Fire SL, it's hard to complain…
Orange Crush CR120C
Orange is overhauling its solid-state Crush amplifiers to make them a more 'serious' proposition. There's a 60-watt 1x12 combo, a 120-watt 2x12, or 60- or 120-watt heads available, while the new built-in reverb sounds great!
GIbson Chris Cornell ES-335
News of the Soundgarden frontman's signature Gibson had been coming in for some time, but we finally got to see it in the flesh and boy were we impressed - with an eye-catching matt green finish and Lollartron toaster pickups, it's certainly not your average 335, read more about the Chris Cornell ES-335 here.
That was just one of the highlights from Gibson at the show, check out our Musikmesse 2013 Gibson Stand gallery for much more Memphis and Nashville goodness.
Engl Ironball
The small amp head trend isn't going anywhere, and we really like this Engl Ironball. 20 watts, made in Germany, two channels, all-valve. Nice and compact.
D'Angelico Prototype Amp
This D'Angelico amp prototype is designed for jazz and built by the geniuses at Two-Rock. It certainly got our jazzy juices flowing.
PRS SE30
The SE30 amp from PRS Guitars has been revoiced. The new UK price of £599 for the 1x12 looks like fantastic value.