Musikmesse 2013: Gibson stand in pictures

Musikmesse 2013: We stopped by the Gibson booth in Frankfurt and took the opportunity to photograph a handful of the most eye-catching instruments that company had to show us.

Among the highlights from Gibson at this year's show are the newly updated Custom Shop reproductions, which are now built to the Custom Shop's 20th Anniversary Historic Specifications - including the use of genuine aniline dye - bringing the guitars closer than ever to the originals they're based on.

Read more: Eastman SB56/N-GD

We also got to check out new signature models from Sound Garden's Chris Cornell and Scorpions man Rudolf Schenker. Plus the gorgeous 50th Anniversary Firebird, a Custom Firebird V in Candy Apple Blue and more. Click through to get up-close with each...