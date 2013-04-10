Musikmesse 2013: Gibson announces Chris Cornell ES-335

Image 1 of 3 The Soundgarden man's signature features is pretty distinctive Gibson announces Chris Cornell ES-335

Image 2 of 3 Fitted with a Bigsby for maximum vibe Gibson announces Chris Cornell ES-335 Image 3 of 3 Check out the pair of Lollartron pickups Gibson announces Chris Cornell ES-335

Musikmesse 2013: Gibson has announced the Chris Cornell signature ES-335, a new signature semi for the Soundgarden frontman.

Featuring a pair of Lollar 'Lollartron' pickups, matt finishes the option of a Bigsby, dot fret markers and a mojo all of their own, these guitars are bound to cause some fairly serious bank balance checking among semi aficionados. We don't have full specs yet, but we'll let you know as soon as we do.

