Musikmesse 2013: Fender stand in pictures
The gateway to Fender
Musikmesse 2013: We called by the Fender booth in Frankfurt to take a look at some of the company's latest guitars - plus a few beautiful and weird Custom Shop treats.
Read on to check out the new Cabronita Telecaster Thinline, Classic Series guitars and loads more. We've included official press release info from Fender where possible.
Classic Series '60s Stratocaster
"During the 1960s, rock music truly came into its own when musicians re-wrote the book on electric guitar by conjuring fantastic sounds and styles never before imagined. Leading the sonic charge during that exciting decade was the Stratocaster, which became not only an even more versatile musical tool, but also a true cultural symbol.
"The Classic Series '60s Stratocaster Lacquer evokes that golden chapter in Fender history with an authentic nitrocellulose lacquer finish on its sleek alder body. Other features include a "C"- shaped maple neck, 7.25"-radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 vintage-style frets and vintage-style ivory-dot inlays, three vintage-style single-coil pickups with five-way switching, multi-ply pickguard, aged control knobs and switch tip, vintage-style synchronized tremolo bridge and vintage-style tuners. Tweed case included."
Cabronita Telecaster Thinline
"The Cabronita Telecaster Thinline combines Fender’s striking Cabronita styling with traditional lightweight Thinline design. With its semi-hollow ash body with f hole and dual Fideli’TronTM humbucking pickups, it’s a truly distinctive and powerful take on Fender’s first electric guitar.
"Other features include a modern “C”-shaped maple neck with urethane finish, 9.5”-radius maple fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets and black-dot inlays, three-way toggle pickup switching, single-ply pickguard (black on White Blonde and Two-color Sunburst models; white on Shoreline Gold model), single knurled-chrome master volume control and vintage-style string-through-body Stratocaster hard-tail bridge."
Cabronita Telecaster Thinline detail
Cabronita Precision Bass
"The Cabronita Precision Bass takes Fender’s revolutionary first bass and decks it out in distinctive and powerful Cabronita style.
"Features include an alder body with forearm contour, “C”-shaped maple neck with gloss urethane finish, 9.5”-radius maple cap fingerboard with 20 medium jumbo frets and black-dot inlays, single Fideli’TronTM humbucking bass pickup, single-ply pickguard (black on 2-Color Sunburst model; white on Black and Candy Apple Red models), modern High Mass bridge, knurled chrome control knobs (master volume, master tone) side- mounted output jack and vintage-style reverse tuners."