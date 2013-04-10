Frankfurt Musikmesse 2013: live highlights
Musikmesse 2013, 10-13 April
MUSIKMESSE 2013: Musikmesse 2013, Europe’s biggest music equipment gear show, is now in full swing. In Frankfurt, MusicRadar has a team on the floor seeking out the big stories and hottest products, while our UK office is handling the latest news as it comes in.
So where do you get the pick of the Musikmesse 2013 content in one place? Right here: click on for the story so far and keep checking back for the biggest news, most eye-catching photos and revealing videos.
If you want to catch absolutely every Frankfurt-related article as it’s posted be sure to bookmark our Musikmesse 2013 event page.
Korg Volca series
Having defined a new product category with its Monotron and Monotribe products, Korg has now taken the compact synth concept a step further with three $150, MIDI-capable analogue grooveboxes. Known as Volca Keys, Volca Bass and Volca Beats, they look terrific.
Fender Cabronita
Fender has something extremely desirable and affordable for Cabronita fans at Musikmesse.
Softube Console 1
A software-modelled analogue-style mixer meets a dedicated hardware controller in this intriguing 'hybrid' release from Softube.
Musikmesse 2013: Softube Console 1 offers complete software/hardware mixing solution
Fender Classic Series
Check out the rather lovely Fender Classic Series guitars - nitro-finished and around £1,000.
Universal Audio Apollo 16
UA has unleashed a 16x16 channel version of the Apollo that's been designed with studio applications in mind.
Jackson Soloist 3-8
8-strings everywhere! Here's the Jackson Guitars X Series Soloist 3-8, around €900.
Ibanez RG9 protoype
Eight strings not enough for you? The Ibanez RG9 9-string prototype is new for Musikmesse - no price yet!
Via Guitarist Magazine on Twitter
Clavia Nord Lead 4
The successor to the Lead 3 is a 2-oscillator, 4-part multitimbral virtual analogue subtractive instrument that also boasts Wavetable and FM capabilities.
Gibson Chris Cornell ES-335
Good news for Soundgarden fans! Here's the Gibson Chris Cornell ES-335!
Via Total Guitar Magazine on Twitter
Musikmesse 2013: Gibson announces Chris Cornell ES-335
Novation Bass Station II
This all-new Bass Station features a pure analogue signal path, two oscillators plus a sub oscillator, two filters, an all-analogue effects section, plus a step sequencer and an arpeggiator.
Orange Crush amps
Orange Amps is expanding its solid-state Crush range, with new 60-watt 1x12, 120-watt 2x12 or head models. Juicy!
Bogner Amps pedals
Huzzah! New Bogner Amps pedals - named Burnley, Wessex, Harlow and Oxford - will be gracing 'boards this summer.
Marshall Amps 1-watt Custom Offset
The final word on Marshall's 50th Anniversary - check out this stunning 1-watt Custom Offset. Want.
SPL Crimson
So is this an audio interface or a monitor controller? Actually, it's both!
Guitar egg slicer
Musikmesse always has its share of music-related tat; we were particularly taken with this guitar-shaped egg slicer.
Nord Drum 2 and Nord Pad
Offering six channels and stereo outputs, the Nord Drum 2 is a step up from its predecessor. And now there's a nice controller to play it with, too.
PRS SE30
Here's the revoiced PRS Guitars 1x12 SE30 amp. Now £599 in the UK, this looks like fantastic value.
Pioneer DJM-750
Pioneer's replacement for the 700 mixer upgrades the feature set with new effects, Isolator EQ and a four-channel audio interface.
Something with bite from LTD Guitars
LTD Guitars gets its monster on at Frankfurt.
Detune Korg M01D
If iOS apps don't scratch your mobile music-making itch, how about Detune's Korg M01D for Nintendo 3DS?
Numark Mixtrack Edge
Is this the thinnest DJing controller in the world? If not, it's certainly got to be one of them.
The godfather of solder
Hand wiring on the Marshall stand. Nice!
Shadow PanaFlex acoustic pickup
This Shadow PanaFlex undersaddle acoustic pickup has a built-in 5.2GHz wireless system. No more leads - clever!
Pint-sized pedals
Impossibly cute Hotone Audio pedals - yes that is an iPhone 4. Smartphone-sized pedalboard, anyone?
Fender Custom Shop Telecasters
Cool Fender Custom Shop Teles - we think JD McPherson would approve!
Nord number 1
Check out the first ever Nord! Hans Nordelius' analogue synth from 1976.
Cash for cans
Interesting business model...
Schecter PT Fastback B
Here's the retro-tastic new PT Fastback B from Schecter Guitars. Available in metallic red and dark emerald green for €96.
Caparison C2
Caparison Guitars has 'Mid-price' C2 models at Musikmesse. This one comes in at €1184.
Gritty in pink
Who doesn't want a Pink Paisley Fender Twin?
Lag Guitars Roxanne
There's something of a racing theme to the Lag Guitars Roxanne - built in France, prices start from €1,499.
Duesenberg Guitars HQ
How cool is this distressed metallic paint-finished Duesenberg Guitars HQ model?