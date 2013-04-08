Musikmesse 2013: Novation unveils the Bass Station II

MUSIKMESSE 2013: Novation has announced details of the Bass Station II, a new all-analogue synthesiser that updates the company's classic BassStation for the 21st century.

The new instruments will feature a pure analogue signal path, with two oscillators plus a sub oscillator, two filters, an all-analogue effects section, plus a step sequencer and an arpeggiator.

The Bass Station II updates the design of the original with a number of key features. Alongside the classic filter there's a new second Acid filter designed for squelchy 303-style effects. The synth features 64 factory patches and a further 64 slots for user-designed patches. It also connects to a computer via USB for MIDI sync and further patch storage.

The Bass Station II is due to start shipping in June, at a price of £399.99/€469.99/$499.99. For more info, check out the press release below.

Novation Bass Station II press release

To celebrate our 21st birthday, Novation is proud to announce the launch of Bass Station II - a powerful analogue synth that's made for bass but equally well adapted to leads.

Based on the classic Novation BassStation from 20 years ago, Bass Station II has been completely re-worked for the 21st Century, with two filters, two oscillators plus a sub-oscillator, patch save and a fully-analogue effects section. Plus there's a step sequencer, arpeggiator, a two octave (25-note) velocity-sensitive keyboard with full-sized keys and a powerful modulation section. There's even MIDI I/O and USB connectivity.

Key features

Analogue synth - brand new version of the classic BassStation: Bass Station II has a pure analogue audio signal path, reviving the spirit of the original BassStation with an all-new design optimised for bass.

Two distinct analogue filters: In addition to the original 'Classic' BassStation filter, there's a brand new 'Acid' diode ladder filter for squelchy 303-esque bass sounds.

Load and save patches: 64 factory patches on-board with room for 64 more of your own. Save more to your computer via USB.

Pattern-based step sequencer and arpeggiator: Bass Station II has an arpeggiator with a programmable step sequencer that enables you to store and call up patterns as well as quickly sketch out ideas.

Instant hands-on control: Instant hands-on control of the sound engine via a traditional analogue synth control panel.

Two oscillators plus an additional sub oscillator: Bass Station II has two sync-able, tune-able oscillators with four selectable waveforms, plus a third sub-oscillator for generating enormous bass sounds.

Analogue effects section: Bass Station II includes fully analogue distortion and filter-modulation effects and a separate filter overdrive to add aggression and crunch.

Powerful modulation section featuring two Envelopes and two LFOs: Two ADSR envelopes for amp, filter, pitch and pulse width modulation alongside two LFOs with waveforms including triangle, sawtooth, square and sample & hold.

Bass Station II

Twenty years ago, Novation released the groundbreaking BassStation: a compact, analogue synth designed for fat bass sounds and bubbly leads. The original BassStation became a classic; now we present the new Bass Station II: an analogue monophonic synth but with a total re-design that brings it firmly into the 21st century, bigger and bolder than ever. It's more than a bass synth; it's versatile enough to kick out sharp leads and crisp arpeggios.

Bass Station II's signal path is all analogue, including the effects section. It is based on three analogue oscillators (two independent oscillators plus a sub for rich bass sounds) and a noise generator; two discrete filters, Classic and Acid, with built-in overdrive; Distortion and Osc Filter Mod effects; two ADSR envelopes, two LFOs, and an Arpeggiator and programmable Step Sequencer. And that's just scratching the surface of the synth engine.

Bass Station II's traditional control layout breaks everything into modules with dedicated pots, switches and sliders. Unlike a traditional analogue synth, there's plenty of storage for your own sounds - there are 64 factory presets plus 64 more slots for your own sounds in the hardware - and you can store more on your computer.

About Bass Station II's design

The original BassStation was released in 1993, but its heritage goes back a lot further: to the 1970s, thought of by many as the golden era of synthesis. Synth designer Chris Huggett has remained a constant design force for Novation over the years. Huggett has decades of experience in hardware synth design, having pioneered the development of digitally controlled analogue synths including the OSCar. He also designed such classics as the Wasp, released by Electronic Dream Plant in 1978 - and there is a direct line of descent from the Wasp filter to the awesome 'Classic' filter in Bass Station II.