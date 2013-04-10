Musikmesse 2013: Numark unveils Mixtrack Edge

Image 1 of 2 Numark Mixtrack Edge DJ controller Image 2 of 2 Underside

MUSIKMESSE 2013:Numark has launched a super-portable new DJ controller, the Mixtrack Edge, featuring aluminium controls, USB-power and a design that's less than an inch thick.

An impressive looking (mini) beast, the Mixtrack Edge the latest in a long line of interfaces and controllers to sneak a leaf out of Apple's design book, covering its ultra slim profile in brushed aluminium and back-lit buttons.

The portability is obviously the main sell here, but the controller features all of the usual sync, cue and loop controls, while two trios of miniature metal platters control the cue mix and two FX for each of the two channels.

Obviously such a slim design might not make for the most ergonomic control interface, but Numark is keen to position the Mixtrack Edge as a portable solution to "pre-gig prep" and "cocktail hours".

Numark Mixtrack Edge press release

Cumberland, R.I. (April 8, 2013) - From the beginning, Numark's Mixtrack Series has given DJs the perfect mix of essential utility and professional capability. Mixtrack Edge brings the same spirit, offering advanced technology in a sharp design built for DJs on the go. Numark will unveil Mixtrack Edge at Musikmesse 2013 in Hall 5.1 at Booth B45 on April 10th in Frankfurt, Germany.

Features:

Slim low-profile design with integrated cover to protect control surface

Sync, hot cue, loop controls, and 2 effects controls on each channel

Built-in audio interface for headphone cueing and PA system output

Metal platters for pitch bend, pitch fade, song select, and cue mix

Brushed aluminum control surface with bright backlit buttons

Class-compliant with both Mac® and PC, no driver required

Standard MIDI for use with most popular DJ software

USB-powered, no power adapter required

Virtual DJ LE® software included

Mixtrack Edge's slim low-profile design features an integrated cover to protect the control surface and a full array of bright backlit controls surrounded by brushed aluminum, including sync, hot cue, loop, and two effects controls on each channel. An audio interface is built in for headphone cueing and PA system output. Slim metal platters control pitch bend, pitch fade, song selection, and cue mix.

"This is a controller for every DJ," said Chris Roman, Numark Product Manager. "Mixtrack Edge incorporates capabilities and design elements that make it a perfect go-to controller for cocktail hours, minimalist setups, or to keep with you all the time to work on or use for pre-gig prep."

Mixtrack Edge is class-compliant with both Mac® and PC and operates via standard MIDI, making it compatible with virtually any DJ software. It's also USB-powered, so no power adapter is required. Numark will display Mixtrack Edge, along with another addition to the Mixtrack Series, Mixtrack Quad, a new four-channel controller that features a stunning array of colors on its platters and pads, giving DJs a fully interactive control surface.