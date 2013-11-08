Korg M01D for Nintendo 3DS now available for download

While most of the mobile music-making community is currently focused on Apple's iOS products, Detune has decided to do something different by releasing the Korg M01D, a recreation of the classic M1 workstation for Nintendo's 3DS.

Available in Japan since 2010 but now offered in Europe and North and South America as a download, this is an 8-part multitimbral synth that includes not just all the sounds from the M1 (including its classic piano) but also selected sounds from the 01/w and a selection of all-new presets that have been created for M01D. This gives you a total of 342 sounds; polyphony is 24 voices.

Songs can be created using the step sequencer. This supports 8 tracks of 64 steps per scene, and you can use up to 99 scenes. There are sound browser, mixer and keyboard screens, while you can spice up your productions with reverb and delay effects.

Note input is via the 3DS's stylus, though you can also use the KAOSS mode for easy note, chord and drum part entry. Song data can be exchanged with other M01D users either wirelessly or via the internet.

The Korg M01D is available exclusively via the Nintendo eShop. It costs £19.99/$34/€24.99.

Find out more below or on the Detune website.

Detune Korg M01D official information

