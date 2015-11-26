More

DJ

null
The 11 best DJ software applications in the world today Our top free and paid-for mixing tools and DJ software for PC, Mac, Android and iOS
Great samples, for free.
Free music samples: download loops, hits and multis from SampleRadar 69,713 free music sample downloads
Pioneer DJ XDJ-XZ
Pioneer’s XDJ-XZ could be the all-in-one DJ system you’ve been waiting for Flexible hardware takes design cues from the CDJ-2000NXS2 and DJM-900NXS2

Latest news

Native Instruments Traktor Kontrol S3

Native Instruments’ Traktor Kontrol S3 is its new “essential” four-deck DJ controller

By Ben Rogerson

A new mid-range mixing surface with a built-in audio interface

Tech
Pioneer DJ DDJ-XP2

Pioneer DJ’s DDJ-XP2 is a Serato and rekordbox controller that you can “hit as hard as you want”

By Ben Rogerson

Pad-loaded device can take some punishment, apparently

Tech

MusicRadar tech and DJ deals of the week

By Advertorial feature

Tech and DJ bargains from our recommended retailers

Tech
Pioneer DJ rekordbox dj streaming

You can now stream music from SoundCloud and Beatport in Pioneer’s rekordbox dj software

By Ben Rogerson

DJs just got access to a much bigger record crate

Tech
Apple macOS Catalina

Is Apple about to stop you DJing with your iTunes music library?

By Ben Rogerson

Lack of XML file export in new Music app could be a problem

Tech
Roland DJ-707M

Roland’s DJ-707M is a Serato controller and live sound console for mobile DJs

By Ben Rogerson

The perfect solution for weddings and functions?

Tech
Reloop Spin

Reloop's Spin is a portable turntable for scratch DJs

By Simon Arblaster

Get up to scratch

Tech
Traktor DJ 2

NI releases Traktor DJ 2, the free app that’s designed to make everyone a DJ

By Ben Rogerson

Entry-level mixing software for PC, Mac and iPad

Tech

We can see right through Pioneer DJ’s fashion-focused new DJ controllers

By Ben Rogerson

Results of a collaboration with Virgil Abloh are unveiled

Tech
Pioneer DJ DDJ-200

Pioneer’s DDJ-200 is a 'smart' beginner’s DJ controller that lets you mix with Beatport, Spotify and other streaming services

By Ben Rogerson

Your house parties will never be the same again

Tech
View all news

Latest tuition

Martin Garrix' Animals: EDM can feature clever arrangements, too, y'know

Anatomy of a hit: Martin Garrix - Animals

By Computer Music

Number One EDM hit dissected

Tech
There are many ways to stitch song sections together,

7 essential transition techniques explained

By Computer Music

Merge seamlessly from section to section of a track with these key techniques

Tech

10 of the best things about Ableton Push 2

By Computer Music

Get to grips with Push 2's new features and functions and learn a few creative tips along the way…

Tech
The Chemical Brothers' 2015 hit Go featured a canny modern arrangement

Anatomy of a hit: Chemical Brothers - Go

By Computer Music

This recent cut from the Chems strikes the perfect blend of EDM stylings and mainstream song arrangement

Tech

9 remixing tips for producers

By Future Music

Bite-sized infochunks to aid you in your remixing endeavours

Tech
Chromatic: "Drawing in automation with the mouse is tedious, and sounds a lot less natural than recording parameter movements by hand"

Chromatic show you how to create a synthesized DnB hoover stab

By Computer Music

Vacuum-packed sound design action abounds as this colourful pair show us how to put together a hoover stab

Tech
Keeno: "The first piece of music I ever wrote down was at age five"

Keeno shows you how to create an emotional orchestral DnB sequence

By Computer Music

Set emotions to stunned as the Med School protege programs a lush orchestral DnB passage

Tech
Lynx: "A lot of the techniques I use generally aren't very extreme, but Saturn is a really extreme plugin"

Lynx shows you how to create distorted DnB 808 bass

By Computer Music

The Hospital star shows us how to make a beefy bass sound, and it turns out 'the Lynx effect' is FabFilter Saturn

Tech
Hit the Breaks

Break shows you how to create a DnB break with Addictive Drums 2

By Computer Music

Bristol's breakbeat-loving badman rustles up an original vintage-style break

Tech
A hardware controller can help you to get more hands-on with your digital DJing.

7 ways to become a better digital DJ

By Future Music

If you use Traktor or Serato DJ, we've got some suggestions

Tech

Browse reviews by category

Latest reviews

Studiologic SL Mixface review

By Jon Musgrave

  • £219
  • €248
  • $399

Hooking up the latest offering from controller kings Studiologic

Tech

Roland DJ-505 review

By Si Truss

  • £570
  • €539
  • $599

Time to get into the groove

Tech

Expressive E Touché SE review

By Si Truss

  • £225
  • €229

A real hands on

Tech

Akai Professional Fire review

By Si Truss

  • £175
  • €189
  • $399

Time to get fruity

Tech

Pioneer DJ XDJ-RR review

By Si Truss

  • £1,099
  • $1,199

Taking this standalone player/mixer for a spin

Tech

Mackie Big Knob Studio+ review

By Jon Musgrave

  • £300
  • €275
  • $299

A long overdue update to a classic design

Tech

Icon Platform M+ review

By Jon Musgrave

  • £265
  • €285

Hooking up Icon’s latest compact unit

Tech

Roli Lightpad Block M

By Bruce Aisher

  • £190

The second generation of Roli’s entry-level Lightpad Block brings hardware tweaks and more software

DJing

Native Instruments Maschine Mk3

By Computer Music

  • £479
  • €569
  • $599

The German giant’s definitive software-connected pad controller brings together almost a decade’s worth of ideas

DJing

Stereoping Synth Controller review

By Bruce Aisher

  • €195

Custom controllers for some of the most impenetrable classic synths

Tech