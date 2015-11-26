Native Instruments’ Traktor Kontrol S3 is its new “essential” four-deck DJ controller
A new mid-range mixing surface with a built-in audio interface
A new mid-range mixing surface with a built-in audio interface
Pad-loaded device can take some punishment, apparently
DJs just got access to a much bigger record crate
Lack of XML file export in new Music app could be a problem
The perfect solution for weddings and functions?
Entry-level mixing software for PC, Mac and iPad
Results of a collaboration with Virgil Abloh are unveiled
Your house parties will never be the same again
Merge seamlessly from section to section of a track with these key techniques
Get to grips with Push 2's new features and functions and learn a few creative tips along the way…
This recent cut from the Chems strikes the perfect blend of EDM stylings and mainstream song arrangement
Vacuum-packed sound design action abounds as this colourful pair show us how to put together a hoover stab
Set emotions to stunned as the Med School protege programs a lush orchestral DnB passage
The Hospital star shows us how to make a beefy bass sound, and it turns out 'the Lynx effect' is FabFilter Saturn
Bristol's breakbeat-loving badman rustles up an original vintage-style break
If you use Traktor or Serato DJ, we've got some suggestions
Hooking up the latest offering from controller kings Studiologic
The second generation of Roli’s entry-level Lightpad Block brings hardware tweaks and more software
The German giant’s definitive software-connected pad controller brings together almost a decade’s worth of ideas
Custom controllers for some of the most impenetrable classic synths