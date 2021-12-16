Brian Eno unveils ‘transfixing’ LED turntable: “We sat watching for ages,” he says

Brian Eno has always liked to explore the relationship between audio and visuals - check out his mobile app Bloom for evidence of that - and he’s continuing to do so with the release of a colour-changing LED turntable.

This is Eno’s latest collaboration with the Paul Stolper gallery. The partnership has previously yielded light boxes and a speaker vase .

Made from acrylic, this is limited to just 50 units, and has an 18mm clear platter. Each turntable features its edition number and Eno’s signature on the back right-hand side.

We’re told that the turntable seamlessly phases through combinations of self-generated ‘colourscapes’ using a series of interwoven LED lights, and that it’s designed to encourage people to stay in one place for a while.

Discussing his experience of using the turntable, Eno said: “The light from it was tangible as if caught in a cloud of vapour. We sat watching for ages, transfixed by this totally new experience of light as a physical presence.

(Image credit: Paul Stolper)

“One of the great breakthroughs of evolution theory is that you can start with simple things and they will grow into complexity. This is very unintuitive - it’s one of these things that the human brain isn’t immediately capable of grasping. It doesn’t make sense until you see it.

"You have the idea that this small thing, which can’t contain that many instructions, produces this hugely complex interwoven, interdependent world. One of the things I like about this piece of work is that it stands as proof of that.”

Feel free to pick the bones out of all of that. There are no other specs to go on, so that’s about as much as we can tell you.