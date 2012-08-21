Electric Guitar 101: Part 10 - Triads

In the final part of Electric Guitar 101 - our series of beginner guitar lessons, courtesy of JamPlay.com - we're looking at triads.

Watch the videos below to see how tutor Chris Liepe explains the concept. You'll also find some PDF notes to accompany the lesson and a backing track on the following links.

Triads lesson notes PDF (right-click to download)

Triads practice track notation and tab (right-click to download)

Triad practice track MP3 (right-click to download)

Check out the video lesson below and if you like what you see, head over to JamPlay.com for more online guitar lessons.

1. Triads explained

2. Positioning

3. Breakdown

4. Practice track

