Electric Guitar 101: Part 7 – Strumming patterns

This time in Electric Guitar 101 we're looking at ways you can spice up your strumming and rhythm guitar playing, including 4/4, 3/4 and 6/8 timings, how to count them and how to improvise your own patterns.

1. Introduction

2. Time signatures

3. 4/4 strumming patterns

4. 16th note groupings

5. 3/4 strumming patterns

6. 6/8 strumming patterns

