Transform your electric guitar into a banjo with Guitar-Jo

Like it or not, the nu-folk revolution of the early 2010s has led to a surge in interest in banjo, but if you’re a guitarist who seeks that elusive twang from your own instrument, you’ve been out of luck… until now, courtesy of the Guitar-Jo.

Just launched on Kickstarter, the Guitar-Jo attaches to electric guitars beneath the strings, with six damping pads gently touching each string to produce a banjo-like attack.

The device is designed to work with electric guitars that have a flat surface beneath the strings, which is all fine and dandy for Strats, Teles and SGs, but Les Paul players seeking banjo tones are out of luck.

Nonetheless, it sounds pretty convincing to our ears, especially for those occasions where the singer forces you to bust out a Mumford & Sons cover.

Pledging $45 gets you your very own Guitar-Jo - head over to Kickstarter for more info.