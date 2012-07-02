Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 - Minor and barre chords

In the sixth instalment of Electric Guitar 101, we look at how to play your first minor chords and understanding barre chord shapes.

This lesson comes with some accompanying PDF notes and tablature and an MP3 demonstration and backing track.

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 notes PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 tablature PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 additional excercises part 1 PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 additional excercises part 2 PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 additional excercises part 3 PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 demo MP3 (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 6 backing track MP3 (right-click to 'save as')

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Basic minor chords

6.3 Playing with the backing track

6.4 Creating a rhythm

6.5 Breaking down barre chords

6.6 Your first barre chord

6.7 Combine barre with chord

6.8 A barre chord shape

Catch up on the rest of the series on the links below:

Electric Guitar 101: Part 1 - Your first guitar lesson

Electric Guitar 101: Part 2 - Learning your first chords

Electric Guitar 101: Part 3 - More easy open chords

Electric Guitar 101: Part 4 - How to read tabs, chord charts and music

Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 - Single string scales