Electric Guitar 101: Part 2 - Learning your first chords

This is the second instalment of Electric Guitar 101 - a series of beginners guitar lessons brought to you in conjunction with JamPlay.com.

Lesson two takes a look at some basic chords, strumming techniques and other useful advice for guitar newbies, including the merits of learning to play with a metronome.

If you haven't watched the first part of the series you can find it here:

Electric Guitar 101: Part 1 - Your first guitar lesson

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Key Terms

2.3 Playing an E chord

2.4 Playing an A chord

2.5 Strumming and metronomes

2.6 Playing with a metronome

2.7 Backing track

2.8 Transitions

