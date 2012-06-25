Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 - Single string scales

Our series of beginner guitar lessons from JamPlay.com continues with this introduction to guitar scales.

This week we're looking at how to learn all of the notes on the fretboard, how to play some one-string guitar scales and the difference between flat and sharp notes.

This lesson comes with some accompanying PDF notes and tablature and an MP3 demonstration and backing track.

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 notes PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 tablature PDF (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 demo MP3 (right-click to 'save as')

Download the Electric Guitar 101: Part 5 backing track MP3 (right-click to 'save as')

Check out the video lesson below and if you like what you see, head over to JamPlay.com for more online guitar lessons.

5.1 Sharp and flat notes and learning the fretboard

5.2 Apply the technique

5.3 Back to back practice

5.4 Backing track guidance

Catch up on the rest of the series on the links below:

Electric Guitar 101: Part 1 - Your first guitar lesson

Electric Guitar 101: Part 2 - Learning your first chords

Electric Guitar 101: Part 3 - More easy open chords

Electric Guitar 101: Part 4 - How to read tabs, chord charts and music