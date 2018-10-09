Guide to Big Band drumming, part 2: key techniques

In this series, UK Big Band drummer Pete Cater presents everything you need to know to become an authentic Big Band drummer.

Pete covers everything from the history of the genre and key players like Buddy Rich, 'Papa' Jo Jones and Gene Krupa, to the quintessential Big Band drum sound and key techniques every drummer should know.

In part 2, Pete talks through the essential techniques required to play with a Big Band. From the basic jazz ride pattern, to comping and feathering the bass drum, it's all here.