In Pictures: Roland link up with PimpCo
Pimpin' up a TD-20
Love your electronic set-up but wish it looked like your acoustic kit? PimpCo could be the boys to call, just take a look at these gorgeous TD-20 wraps for the proof...
Pimpin' up a TD-20
PimpCo have become Roland's official drum wrap supplier for TD-20KX V Drums. All of which brings a new slant to the trend of hybrid kits which add electronic elements to acoustic kits - now you can have a full electronic set-up that looks just as good as an acoustic kit. Just take a look at this rather fetching black example of the partnership.
Pimpin' up a TD-20
The kits are able to be pimped up within an hour, and it's not just black on offer...
Pimpin' up a TD-20
There's also white, which you can see in all its glory right here.
Pimpin' up a TD-20
And you can get an even closer look here...
Pimpin' up a TD-20
After something a little different? How about this metallic beast. That's one pimped up TD-20.
Pimpin' up a TD-20
Of course, you're not limited to just these designs, according to Roland, PimpCo will be happy to put just about any look on your kit. Dream it up and they will make it happen.
Pimpin' up a TD-20
Interested? Take a look at www.PimpCo.co.uk for more details, or even them a call on 01902 790 111. We can't guarantee that Al Murray will answer the phone though.