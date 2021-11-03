What is the best new drum kit of 2021?

BEST IN DRUMS 2021: The best new drum kit is perhaps the most hard-fought and prestigious of our annual drum awards. Those on the shortlist represent excellent combinations of build quality, value, sound and playability.

It doesn’t matter if a kit is aimed at beginner, intermediate or pro drummers, drum companies invest untold time, experience and resources into making sure drummers get the very best gear for their money.

Tell us which of the kits below you feel best represents the culmination of their efforts and proved a hit with you this year – and help us crown a 2021 champion.

Voting closes at midnight on 21 November.

Want to have you say in more of our drum polls? View all of the Best in drums 2021 voting categories.