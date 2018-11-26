Waves makes its H-Comp compressor plugin free for Cyber Monday

Having already marked Black Friday by giving away its Sibilance plugin, we weren’t expecting a Cyber Monday freebie from Waves as well, but the company has dropped a surprise by letting you download its acclaimed H-Comp Hybrid Compressor for nothing, too.

Designed to model the behaviour of transformers, tubes and transistors, this offers a retro GUI and suitably vintage sound. It usually retails for $179, so downloading it for nothing is a no-brainer.

You can sign-up to get H-Comp for free on the Waves website.

Looking for more great deal on software and plugins? With Black Friday and Cyber Monday fast approaching, it could be worth waiting to see what the best Black Friday plugin deals deliver.