Some of Waves’ best plugins are on sale for only $19.99 in their early bird Black Friday sale

Waves plugin deals are almost as good as the company's range of software. The company makes some of the best plugins, as used by the biggest producers and engineers in music production. You can buy pretty much anything in the range, from Waves' exacting emulations of classic studio gear to more modern plugins that offer contemporary production effects like hard vocal tuning.

Now Waves has introduced a range of plugins for just $19.99 a go as part of their early bird Black Friday sale , which is already a discount of up to 90% off the original price. But to sweeten the deal even further, the company is offering up to 40% more off this already heavily discounted price. If you buy two plugins, you get a further 10% off the second title. Buy three, get 30% off the third, or buy four plugins and you will get 40% off the fourth.

We've done the maths so you don't have to! Essentially if you buy four plugins in the $19.99 range - and remember, they are already heavily discounted - you will get them for just $63.97, a further discount of around $16!

There are more than 20 plugins discounted to $19.99 and some of these include Waves' signature plugins where big name producers offer up their favourite sounds and settings in software form. So you can get Maserati GRP , which features multi-effects from Grammy-winning mixer Tony Maserati, or Butch Vig Vocals , which delivers vocal multi-effects by the famous Nirvana and Foo Fighters producer.

Here are some of the best offers in this latest Waves deal, on plugins we rate and in some cases have reviewed. And remember, if you buy more than one, further discounts apply! Want to see which Waves plugins we rate? Check out our recently updated guide to the best Waves plugins.

Waves Scheps 73: Was $199 , now $19.99

This is an emulation of the preamp and EQ from the iconic Neve 1073, a processor that has been featured on top recordings since the 1970s. You can use this plugin to add a rich analogue warmth to any recording, and it also features settings as used by the Grammy-winning mixing engineer Andrew Scheps, who has worked with Adele, Metallica, and Jay Z among others. With 90% off the original price you can get more reductions if you buy more plugins.

Waves Smack Attack: Was $79 , now $19.99

Waves Smack Attack enables boosting or cutting of the attack and release parts of the transients in audio - a drum hit or string pluck, for example - to give them much more impact. Smack Attack is a fantastically useful plugin and does a great job on all sounds with transient components, and particularly well on basses, pianos, guitars and synth plucks. Read our Smack Attack review here .

Waves Infected Mushroom Pusher: $79 , now $19.99

Infected Mushroom Pusher is one of Waves' more unusual signature plugins, this time a collaboration with Israeli dance and electronica duo Infected Mushroom. The plugin is an enhancer and limiter/clipper that is designed to improve the sound of pretty much anything - single channels, busses and even full mixes - and it does the job well and in a natural, classy fashion. Basses are bolstered magnificently, mid-range sounds benefit from extra presence, and top-end material is treated to a fabulous sheen. Read our Waves Infected Mushroom Pusher review here .

We’re keeping a keen eye on this year’s best Black Friday plugin deals, but this double discount deal looks like one of Waves' best of the year so far. And considering this is week 1, we're expecting more great discounts all the way up to Black Friday itself.

