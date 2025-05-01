What is Superbooth 2025?: Everything you need to know ahead of the Berlin music tech showcase

Over the past decade, Superbooth has grown to become the most significant date in the annual music technology calendar. Part industry trade show, part synth nerd jam session, the Berlin event sprawls out across the grounds of the city’s FEZ centre over the course of three days – this year taking place on the 8-10 May.

The event plays host to many of the biggest brands in music technology, but also numerous smaller, newer and often innovative outfits. More so than California’s NAMM show, Superbooth has become the de facto event for music tech brands to announce and showcase new gear.

What to expect?

It’s pretty much guaranteed that there will be some big new gear announcements over the course of Superbooth 2025. Expect to see the curtain lifted on at least one or two synths, drum machines or controllers from big name brands.

Modular and Eurorack gear has a major presence at Superbooth too. It’s safe to say that you can expect a lot of new module announcements over the course of the next week.

Many of Superbooth’s most interesting gear developments happen in the show’s less-frequented corners though. In previous years, Superbooth has been where we’ve got our first look at interesting new products or technological ideas from brand-new startups and fledgling developers – often long before they're ready to hit the market.

We’ll be on the lookout for new and interesting ideas at next week’s show.

(Image credit: Superbooth)

Who'll be there?

The full list of exhibitors can be found at the main Superbooth site, which includes hundreds of brands big and small.

Notable brands on the show floor include Korg, Moog, Novation, Elektron, Arturia, Teenage Engineering, Oberheim and Polyend. Berlin is a major hub for music technology brands, and local outfits such as Ableton, Bitwig, U-He and Native Instruments will be at the show too.

On the modular front, notable names such as Make Noise, Buchla, Tiptop Audio, Intellijel and countless others will have their latest releases on display.

Also look out for artist performances from musicians and DJs including Surgeon, JakoJako and Italo Burtalo.

Can I get a Superbooth ticket?

Unlike some industry events, Superbooth is open to the public, and there’s a lot to appeal to pro and amateur musicians alike.

Naturally, the event is a great place to get hands on with new gear, but also offers the opportunity to speak directly to designers, developers and experts who can offer advice and answer questions.

Alongside the gear showcase spaces, Superbooth features a variety of performances, talks and workshops.

Head to the Superbooth site to buy tickets, which start at €41 for individual days. 3-day tickets are also available, as are discounted rate tickets, as well as tickets for individual workshops and DIY sessions.

For those that can’t make it to Berlin, you can keep up with all the latest news, gear demos and oddities in our rolling live blog. Check out some highlights from last year's show in the video below.