What is Superbooth 2025?: Everything you need to know ahead of the Berlin music tech showcase

News
By ( musicradartech ) published

All the info on the year’s hottest synth show – When is it, who'll be there and how to get tickets?

Superbooth
(Image credit: Future)
Jump To:

Over the past decade, Superbooth has grown to become the most significant date in the annual music technology calendar. Part industry trade show, part synth nerd jam session, the Berlin event sprawls out across the grounds of the city’s FEZ centre over the course of three days – this year taking place on the 8-10 May.

The event plays host to many of the biggest brands in music technology, but also numerous smaller, newer and often innovative outfits. More so than California’s NAMM show, Superbooth has become the de facto event for music tech brands to announce and showcase new gear.

What to expect?

It’s pretty much guaranteed that there will be some big new gear announcements over the course of Superbooth 2025. Expect to see the curtain lifted on at least one or two synths, drum machines or controllers from big name brands.

Modular and Eurorack gear has a major presence at Superbooth too. It’s safe to say that you can expect a lot of new module announcements over the course of the next week.

Many of Superbooth’s most interesting gear developments happen in the show’s less-frequented corners though. In previous years, Superbooth has been where we’ve got our first look at interesting new products or technological ideas from brand-new startups and fledgling developers – often long before they're ready to hit the market.

We’ll be on the lookout for new and interesting ideas at next week’s show.

Superbooth sign

(Image credit: Superbooth)

Who'll be there?

The full list of exhibitors can be found at the main Superbooth site, which includes hundreds of brands big and small.

Notable brands on the show floor include Korg, Moog, Novation, Elektron, Arturia, Teenage Engineering, Oberheim and Polyend. Berlin is a major hub for music technology brands, and local outfits such as Ableton, Bitwig, U-He and Native Instruments will be at the show too.

On the modular front, notable names such as Make Noise, Buchla, Tiptop Audio, Intellijel and countless others will have their latest releases on display.

Also look out for artist performances from musicians and DJs including Surgeon, JakoJako and Italo Burtalo.

Can I get a Superbooth ticket?

Unlike some industry events, Superbooth is open to the public, and there’s a lot to appeal to pro and amateur musicians alike.

Naturally, the event is a great place to get hands on with new gear, but also offers the opportunity to speak directly to designers, developers and experts who can offer advice and answer questions.

Alongside the gear showcase spaces, Superbooth features a variety of performances, talks and workshops.

Head to the Superbooth site to buy tickets, which start at €41 for individual days. 3-day tickets are also available, as are discounted rate tickets, as well as tickets for individual workshops and DIY sessions.

For those that can’t make it to Berlin, you can keep up with all the latest news, gear demos and oddities in our rolling live blog. Check out some highlights from last year's show in the video below.

5 instruments you need to know about from Superbooth 2024 – New synths, samplers and drum machines - YouTube 5 instruments you need to know about from Superbooth 2024 – New synths, samplers and drum machines - YouTube
Watch On
Si Truss

I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about synths

“It's probably my Behringer Model D monosynth. So simple and obviously cheap, but it’s just so versatile. I’ve used it on basically every track that I’ve created”: 10 producers share the tech they can’t live without

"There’s potential for a degree of chaos here": Cherry Audio Yellowjacket review

“If it’s not all samples, what did those people do to get that credit on the song?”: Diane Warren on the trend for hit songs having multiple writers, and why she prefers to work alone
See more latest
Most Popular
Diane Warren
“If it’s not all samples, what did those people do to get that credit on the song?”: Diane Warren on the trend for hit songs having multiple writers, and why she prefers to work alone
Michael Bolton performs, during a concert at Arena Monterrey on June 9, 2023
‘Ain’t Going Down Without a Fight’: Michael Bolton confirms he has incurable brain cancer
Sheryl Crow and Olivia Rodrigo
“Some of the greatest musicianship right now is young and female... If you want to take a course in great songwriting, go study at the college of Taylor Swift”: Sheryl Crow heaps praise on Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Phoebe Bridgers
Bastl Instruments Kastle 2 Wave Bard
Bastl Instruments' Kastle 2 Wave Bard is a cute, patchable and experimental groovebox that fits in your pocket
Catalinbread Wake Chorus/Octaver: this blue-green stompbox combines a chorus with an octave down effect running in parallel, which you can blend into your guitar signal and make it sound bigger.
“An additive chorus effect that plays well as an ‘always-on’ tonal thickener with a twist”: Don’t sleep on Catalinbread’s Wake if you’re looking for dream pop tones on your pedalboard
Diane Warren
“If I’m going to write a song with an artist, I’m probably going to end up doing most of the work anyway, to be honest”: Super-songwriter Diane Warren on why she prefers to work alone, and can't understand it when "maybe an OK song" has "eight writers"
Neuzeit Instruments Drop
Neuzeit Instruments drops Drop, a snapshot-based MIDI and CV controller that's designed for... drops
Sammy Hagar in 2025
“He stopped writing, I think, because he just ran out. He had used that guitar neck up. He did everything and anything that neck could do”: Sammy Hagar explains Eddie Van Halen's lost years
PRS CE 22 Limited Edition
“Classic PRS aesthetics and a voice that blends warmth with bolt-on articulation”: PRS Guitars keeps the limited edition releases coming with the return of the CE22
tourist
“Get the ideas out - and then look back with different ears or different eyes in a few months. Then the really good ones will stand out to you”: Tourist shares his music production wisdom