US guitar deal: save $200 off D’Angelico Premier Gramercy acoustic

Here on MusicRadar, in the build up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and throughout the Holiday season, we'll be bringing you the best deals on musical instruments of all kinds for US-based musicians, drummers, guitarists and producers. Click here for all the best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals in the US.

Musician’s Friend is serving up a fine deal in advance of Black Friday, with a hefty discount off D’Angelico’s Premier Gramercy acoustic guitar.

This grand auditorium electro is available for $299, which is a whole $200 off the original asking price of $499, as part of MF's Stupid Deal of the Day initiative.

Given the guitar’s solid Sitka spruce top, onboard preamp/tuner and overall classy aesthetic, that’s quite a deal - it’s available in Natural, Vintage Sunburst and Grey Black finishes, too.

