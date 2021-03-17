Tom DeLonge is selling Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves guitar gear on Reverb

Reverb.com is continuing its partnerships hosting gear sales for top guitar artists with the latest news Tom DeLonge is putting up a hoard of over 100 pieces of album and tour-used Blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves guitar amps, effects pedals and more up for sale.

"I really hope it can be used by somebody with the same aspirations I once held as a young musician" Tom DeLonge

“Over the years I’ve collected so much music gear used on different albums and tours, that now I am overflowing with this stuff," said DeLonge. "I need space for the next Angels & Airwaves run so that we can rehearse, do our stretching, hug and kiss each other, and all that other s*** we have to do. I want to pass this stuff on, and I’m thankful to be partnering with Reverb to do this.”

“This gear has done so much for me and gave me a chance to bring my art to so many people. I really hope it can be used by somebody with the same aspirations I once held as a young musician. These are the kinds of tools that can take a musician from a bedroom, to a garage, and to the stage.”

We're hoping plenty of genuine fans will get a chance to find out when the sale goes live on 24 March and we don't have another Dave Mustaine guitar collection incident.

DeLonge does too; “I’m excited for anybody that’s a fan of the music that I was fortunate enough to make and be part of to get their hands on this gear,” he adds.

“So hopefully you guys will find something you like. If you do end up owning some of this gear though, I need to warn you that there will be a few things that will happen: You will get more handsome and fans will flock to you. That’s part of the rock’n’roll lifestyle.”

Choice items include Marshall JMP-1 and Mesa Boogie Triaxis guitar amps that toured with DeLonge in Blink-182 from 2000 and were used for nearly fifteen years by the guitarist/vocalist.

“A lot of these still have the original settings for the songs they were used on,” DeLonge added.

Other gear in the sale includes Two Roland Fantom X6 workstation keyboards that were used on every Angels & Airwaves recording and tour up until 2011. “These Fantoms have been around as long as Angels & Airwaves,” said DeLonge.

There's also seven MXR EVH-117 Flanger and five Fulltone Full-Drive2 Mosfet effects pedals that DeLonge began using during blink-182’s 2009 tour, used in combination with his Vox AC30s and Fender Twins. “These were the only analog pedals in the chain as everything else was run through a processor,” DeLonge explained.

Over a dozen road cases covered in blink-182 and Angels & Airwaves stickers from tours are also up for grabs for fans too. “I think that it’s really cool that these have been around the world with me,” says DeLonge.

Electric guitars are not listed as included in the sale though – so it doesn't like look Tom's ready to part with any of those Fender or Gibson signature models yet.

To stay updated on the sale and find out more, head to Reverb.com