Time is running out to shop Waves’ best ever Cyber Monday plugin prices

Waves has been ahead of the pack when it comes to discounting plugins in the lead up to and during Cyber Weekend, with loads of Cyber Monday plugin deals for music-makers wanting to upgrade their production tools. Now, there’s just a matter of hours to go until their big Cyber Monday sale ends. With best-ever pricing on some products, now is the time to take advantage if you haven’t already.

The main thrust of Waves’ Cyber Monday sale is that all plugins on the site have been slashed to just $29.99, in some cases meaning up to a 91% discount on original prices.

There are also massive savings to be had on bundles . These represent incredible value for money, and at these prices your plugins can work out at just a couple of dollars each. You won’t find that sort of value anywhere else or at any other time of year.

If that’s not enough value for you, Waves has a bulk-buy promotion running too. Buy two of the $29.99 plugins and you can choose another two for free. So, effectively you’re getting 4 plugins for just $59.98.

If you're looking for a steer on what to buy, our guide to the best Waves plugins highlights the go-to choices.

Shop the Cyber Monday sale: all plugins $29.99 Shop the Cyber Monday sale: all plugins $29.99

Every Waves plugin is now $29.99 until the sale ends at 10am (UK)/2am (US) on the 30 November. This is also the window to take advantage of the bulk buy offer, where if you buy two $29.99 plugins you get another two free.

These Cyber Monday deals are still live