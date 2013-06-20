Welcome to DJ Expo 2013!

DJ EXPO 2013: MusicRadar is proud to present DJ Expo 2013, our two-day online DJ event produced in association with Beatport, the world's largest DJ and electronic community.



The first event of its kind, the DJ Expo is live today and tomorrow with plenty to keep you occupied. As of right now, all you DJs and turntablists across the globe will be able to attend seminars, view gear demos, and read features that aim to inspire and entertain.

The best in the business

Celebrating what's great about the modern DJ, the DJ Expo 2013 is hosting slick product demos from some of the biggest names in the business. A series of 'virtual booths' from Rane, Sennheiser, Allen & Heath, Pioneer and American DJ offer up a celebrated mix of products, from intuitive digital workstations and MIDI controllers through to headphones, DJ FX mixers and beyond.

World-renowned DJ academy Point Blank is also on-hand throughout this two-day event with a series of artist masterclasses and in-depth tutorials. Be sure to check out its booth for information on courses and how to sign up.

Day Two highlights

Day two of the DJ Expo 2013 sees even more artists dropping by as we host brand new video interviews with NERVO, Tommy Trash, John Culter, Steve Aoki, Sander van Doorn and Chuckie.

Yesterday we announced the results of our Greatest DJ Poll. Today, 25 DJs have their say. Check out the feature and discover who Nicky Romero, Dave Clarke, TJR, Todd Terry, Will Saul, Uner, Chris Lake, Lazy Rich and many more hail as their greatest DJ.

Didn't get enough gear yesterday? Constantly on the road and looking for DJ friendly luggage? We have you covered with our 10 of the best bags for DJs.

As if all the seminars still running from yesterday aren't enough, today we're showcasing three brand new Traktor tutorials. Take a look at Traktor Pro: a beginners' guide, Pioneer Rekordbox: a beginners' guide, and finally How to move tracks from Traktor to Rekordbox.

We also have an essential new video series filmed at Point Blank DJ academy, featuring five essential DJ tips and tricks to improve your technique and expand your playing horizons.

Catch-up on Day One

Our esteemed exhibitors brought with them some of the coolest, sleekest products money can buy and you can watch their demos right now. Just head to the gear column to check out the demos, and don't forget to click on the Allen and Heath, Rane, American DJ, Sennheiser and Pioneer booths to find out more about the companies behind the gear.

Yesterday also brought with it a slew of expert tuition from Point Blank, such as their Miaer DJ Skills Novation Dicer demo and Pioneer DJ Skills masterclass with Doorly. Visit the Point Blank booth for more info on the acclaimed DJ academy.

Features wise we had the rise of the performative DJ and the history of turntablism, a video interview with legendary DJ and author Bill Brewster, and asked a bunch of jet-setting DJs to talk about their most bizarre gigs.

Finally, we announced the results of our Greatest DJ Poll. And the winner? Armin van Buuren! Check out the gallery feature here and leave a comment to congratulate him on being the Greatest DJ in the world right now.

Keep your browser pointed at MusicRadar's DJ Expo 2013 for more DJ Expo goodness!