Point Blank at DJ Expo 2014

DJ EXPO 2014: Point Blank has been voted 'Best music production and DJ school' by DJ Mag and is the world's leading electronic music production school, offering courses for producers, sound engineers and DJs.

Whether you are new to DJing or an experienced artist looking to learn new techniques, Point Blank have developed a wide range of DJ courses designed to give you the skills you need, whatever style of music you are in to. All our courses are taught by experienced professional DJs, on the latest Pioneer and Native Instruments equipment and provide plenty of opportunities for students to practice and network with other DJs, producers and artists in our high tech training studios at the heart of London's music scene in Hoxton.

We offer courses in mixing, mastering, DJing, music composition as well as software-specific programs like Ableton Live and Logic Pro - try a free sample course here!

"If you're serious about your music, Point Blank is the place to be..." - Pete Tong

Point Blank DJ Courses in London

What makes Point Blank unique?

To find out more about the courses, book a studio tour, or to speak to us in person, please get in touch with our course advisors at enrol@pointblanklondon.com or call +44 (0)20 7729 4884

Chris Liebing Live Performance Masterclass

At the London Electronic Arts Festival 2013, Point Blank were joined by Chris Liebing, one of the biggest names in Techno. His live setup is just as renowned, combining Maschine, Traktor, Ableton Live, Allen & Heath Xone:42 and more for the ultimate modern take on electronic performance. In this video, Chris talks through his setup, explaining how it works and some of the performance techniques he uses in his shows.

Learn more about our DJ courses here

For more information head to the official Point Blank site, or connect with them via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.