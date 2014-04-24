Pioneer at DJ Expo 2014

DJ EXPO 2014: Pioneer is celebrating 20 years in the DJ industry this year and over the course of the last two decades it has been at the forefront of Electronic Dance Music. Since the introduction of the first CDJ in 1994, Pioneer has been changing the game ever since.

From vinyl to CD to digital, a lot has happened since the early 90s in the DJ world, so Pioneer has compiled three useful videos to offer some hints and advice to any budding or experienced DJs.

With a range of mixing products now that range from £199 right up to over £2000, Pioneer has something for the budding bedroom DJ as well as the most experienced in the business. For those that love house, dance, trance, dubstep or whatever it may be, there is no excuse not to dive into music libraries and start making some music.

With so many different types of software and pieces of hardware, making the choice on what kit to use and what sort of DJ to be can be extremely difficult. There really is an option out there for every type of DJ so it is a case of taking the time to research into what options are most suitable.

DJ Expo is a great opportunity to either develop and hone your skills or look into what new kit is out there that you weren't aware of. We hope you enjoy the tutorials and don't forget to tweet us your thoughts @PioneerUK.

XDJ-R1

The XDJ-R1 is the stunning Rekordbox controller from Pioneer that also works with Remotebox, that offers an impressive amount of iOS control.

CDJ-2000nexus

The flagship CDJ-2000nexus is the ultimate piece of DJ equipment. Found in club DJ booths across the globe, it's functionality is unrivalled and is built on the success of it's predecessors.

Mixing house tutorial

The DDJ-SB is the compact entry-level Serato-dedicated DJ controller, taking its inspiration from the wildly popular DDJ-SX.This tutorial will get you started with mixing house music with the DDJ-SB.

