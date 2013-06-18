25 DJs tell us the most bizarre DJ gig they've ever played

“I've had a few bizarre gigs over the years - the one that springs to mind most immediately is a New Year's Eve show in Seoul in South Korea a few years ago. The promoter that picked me up from the airport said he'd seen me play at Weekend in Berlin a few months previously so this instantly put me at ease in the sense that he knew what he was getting. All good.

"Then in the car on the way to the show a few hours later he casually says, 'Presumably you wouldn't mind being lowered into the DJ booth in a hydraulic lift?'. I was obviously slightly aghast at this as the first issue that sprang to mind, and what I said to him, was 'Won't it look a bit stupid if I get lowered into the booth and then everything grinds to a halt as I fiddle around loading in my first CD? Shouldn't we have sound-checked this?'.

“We then arrive at the club and there are semi-naked men and women on stage dancing and the DJ is playing Beyonce. Meanwhile I quietly shit myself. About 15 mins before I'm due to start I get led outside into a multi-storey car park above the basement venue and watch as in the corner of the car park the whole of the stage in the club gets lifted up into said car park - so effectively in the club you have no stage, DJ or dancers as they are all in the multi-storey car park above. I am then able to load my CD into the player and seamlessly mix (Big Fun if I remember correctly) into the DJ before me's last track as the entire stage is lowered back into the club during the first 10 seconds of my tune. So in the end it worked out well!”.